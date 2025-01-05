Manchester City have re-ignited their interest in Sunderland's England youth international goalkeeper Matty Young, who is currently on loan at Salford City.

That's according to Alan Nixon, who reports that the reigning Premier League champions were previously keen on the teenager, before he made his breakthrough into first-team football at the Peninsula Stadium.

Largely thanks to Young's efforts between the sticks, the Ammies have climbed up to second place in the League Two table, and will fancy their chances of venturing into League One for the first time in the club's history come the end of the campaign.

Young is currently tied down to Sunderland until 2028, with high hopes for his future on Wearside, but his head could potentially be turned with fresh links to the Etihad Stadium.

Nixon has also reported that the Black Cats would be willing to sell their academy product if Man City offer them the right price.

Man City keen on Sunderland goalkeeper Matty Young

The 18-year-old is under a lengthy contract at the Stadium of Light, and the Black Cats will be eager to see the development of his career take place in the North East.

However, his impressive performances in League Two for the Ammies indicate that he could be a solid acquisition for Pep Guardiola's men, as the most successful English club in recent years look to build for the future.

Young's first Salford appearance since making his loan move from the Black Cats last summer arrived back in August, when the Greater Manchester side suffered a 2-0 defeat to fellow fourth tier outfit Doncaster Rovers.

He then had to wait until an FA Cup round two meeting with Cheltenham Town on 30th November to be handed his second Ammies outing, but shone between the sticks as Karl Robinson's men progressed to round three with a 2-0 victory.

Since then, Young has made eight League Two appearances, and has maintained a remarkable tally of seven clean sheets, helping his club to a six-game winning streak.

Matty Young's 2024/25 Salford City League Two Stats Appearances 8 Starts 8 Clean sheets 7 Goals conceded 1 Saves 19 Save percentage % 95 Stats Correct As Of January 5, 2025

Meanwhile, unless his potential move to the Etihad is completed within the next week, the teenager will have a major opportunity to further impress Man City, when Salford make the short trip across the River Irwell to face Guardiola's men in a glamorous FA Cup third round tie on Saturday.

Sunderland could be facing double goalkeeper transfer whammy amid Anthony Patterson news

While the current Premier League title holders are interested in Young, the man currently on loan at the Peninsula is not the only Black Cats shotstopper who has attracted top-flight transfer interest.

Regis Le Bris' current number one choice, Anthony Patterson, recently told the Sunderland Echo that he is fully concentrating on the Black Cats' promotion push, amid links to both Tottenham and Wolves.

However, as he is a highly talented goalkeeper who has previously been linked with Manchester United, perhaps Patterson could be on the move by next summer.

It would come as a blow for the Black Cats if they lose both their current shotstopper, and a potential successor in Young, who could be keen to join up with Guardiola and co over the course of the next two transfer windows.