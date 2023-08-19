Tony Mowbray continues his squad preparations with less than two weeks left of the transfer window.

It has not been the start to the season the Black Cats would have been hoping for.

A defeat to Ipswich on the opening weekend saw them fall to a 2-1 defeat to the newly-promoted side, with the Tractor Boys showing their quality on their return to the second tier under Kieran McKenna.

Defeat in the league was quickly followed up with a cup exit as the Black Cats dominated the chances but failed to capitalise. Chris Rigg’s equaliser was enough for Tony Mowbray’s side to take it to penalties but shared no luck in the dreaded shootout against Crewe Alexandra.

A trip to Deepdale produced a similar result too, Jack Clarke cancelling out Will Keane’s opener before Mads Frøkjær-Jensen scored just before the hour-mark to record his first goal in Preston colours and secure all three points for the hosts.

While it is still early days and new players are adjusting to a new team and system, Mowbray will be keen to revitalise his squad for the long season ahead.

Sunderland ‘pushing hard’ for Fulham man

The Wearside outfit have continued their push for added firepower this window with a clear emphasis on young talent. While Mowbray has been reunited with the experienced Bradley Dack, young stars Luis Semedo and Eliezer Mayenda have been added to the ranks.

Their pursuit has not stopped there, however, with Sunderland among four clubs looking to bring in Fulham forward Jay Stansfield on loan for the season, according to Darren Witcoop of Sunday Mirror.

It was exclusively revealed by FLW that Millwall, Sunderland and QPR were interested in the 20-year-old and it has now been reported the latter two clubs are pushing hardest for his services.

He comes off the back of a productive season on loan at former club Exeter City in League One last season, scoring nine and assisting seven as he prepares to take the step up to the second tier.

Alex Pritchard set to leave

As more players come through the doors, players will naturally go the other way with Alex Pritchard set to be the next to leave the Stadium of Light.

Entering the final 12 months of his contract, the 30-year-old has played more than 70 times for the club in the past two seasons, including playing a significant role in their promotion-winning campaign from League One in the 2021/22 season.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has scored eight goals and 13 assists in such time but according to manager Mowbray, his time with the Black Cats looks to be coming to an end.

Speaking to the Northern Echo, he said: "I don’t want to get too prescriptive about it, but it looks like Pritch is going to leave the football club. We have to move past that, we have to move on – that’s football.

"Alex’s situation is a little bit more complicated than I can discuss openly. He’s a good football player, but there is a fair percentage (likelihood) that he will leave the football club in the next few weeks. If he doesn’t, then we can have more discussions after the window shuts."

What is Jack Clarke valued at?

Jack Clarke has not been short of interest this window after coming off a high-flying campaign. A deadly threat on the left-hand side of the attack, he was a crucial component in Sunderland’s attacking threat last season along with Amad Diallo.

He scored nine goals with 11 assists last campaign as he improved his cutting edge and output in the final third leading to interest from Premier League outfits.

It has been reported Burnley have already submitted a £10 million bid rising to £12 million with add-ons but Sunderland have responded by placing a £15 million price tag on the 22-year-old, according to Football Insider.

An intriguing move to watch, the former Tottenham Hotspur winger would be a massive blow in the attacking and creative department for Mowbray’s side.