There has been plenty of activity at the Stadium of Light as of late.

After just falling short in their pursuit of back-to-back promotions last term, Tony Mowbray has had to navigate choppy waters this summer with numerous players attracting interest elsewhere amid his own efforts to strengthen the squad.

Indeed, he has welcomed nine fresh faces to Wearside over the summer period, all the while sanctioning a host of departures and more can be expected on both fronts before the window slams shut later this month.

Here, we have taken a look at all the latest transfer news at the Stadium of Light.

Ex-Chelsea player stars on trial

As per the Sunderland Echo, former-Chelsea winger Silko Thomas has linked up with the Mackems on trial as he looks to win a deal in the coming weeks.

And the 19-year-old, who has been involved with the under-21 set-up- did his chances no harm whatsoever by scoring twice and setting up another goal on Monday evening against Huddersfield Town.

It is believed that, following his Chelsea release at the end of last season, Thomas has spent previous time on trial with Sunderland across the summer period as they appear very much to be running the rule over the youngster.

The jury is very much out at this stage, though it could well potentially transpire into a real coup for Sunderland further down the line, given that Leicester City were reportedly in "advanced talks" to seal his services only last month.

QPR eye defender

Meanwhile, journalist Alan Nixon has claimed that QPR have joined Blackburn Rovers in the hunt for Danny Batth.

The defender has been subjected to significant speculation regarding his immediate future, with an exit from the North East looking and more and more likely this month.

Nixon's report states that R's manager Gareth Ainsworth has been keeping close tabs on Batth and would like to have added him to the ranks in time for Saturday's trip to Cardiff City.

Tony Mowbray issues transfer admission on trio

Contractual negotiations have been a big part of proceedings at Sunderland as of late, with Ross Stewart, Jack Clarke, and Patrick Roberts all set to see their deals expire next summer, which has left their futures very much up in the air.

And that is applicable to Batth too, alongside Lynden Gooch and Alex Pritchard.

Batth and Pritchard are both on the wrong side of 30, which clashes somewhat with Sunderland's revamped philosophy of recruiting young players with their best years firmly ahead as part of a sustainable vision to eventually capture a monumental profit, and the Northern Echo have reported that they are all yet to be offered fresh terms.

All things considered then, it looks increasingly unlikely that Sunderland's stance on that front will change anytime soon, and Mowbray only heightened that possibility in the wake of their Carabao Cup exit to Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday evening.

Mowbray explained: "I think my own view is about the individuals, the players,"

“If there’s an understanding that the players are going to leave - either want to leave or feel as though they’re not required - then I think my first thought is always about the human being and their families, and what’s right for them.

“Particularly as you start to tiptoe into your 30s, you need to have contractual situations that are right for the human being. So, I’m supportive of Danny and Alex, and Goochy (Lynden Gooch), who picked up a knock so didn’t play (against Crewe) but who should be alright in a couple of days.

“I think what will be, will be. Let’s see what this next three weeks brings. I personally need to be supportive of those players. Obviously, I’m employed by this football club and we will do what we think is right for the football club at the time.

That might be allowing players to leave, as long as we replace them.”