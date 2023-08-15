It has been a tough start to the season for Sunderland in the Championship.

After an outstanding season last term which saw the Black Cats reach the play-offs in their first year back in the second tier, they were widely expected to challenge at the top of the division again this campaign.

However, Tony Mowbray's side have lost both their opening league games, following up the 2-1 home defeat to Ipswich Town last weekend with a 2-1 defeat at Preston North End on Saturday, while they were also dumped out of the Carabao Cup by League Two side Crewe Alexandra on penalties.

It has been a busy summer on Wearside, with Nectarios Traintis, Jobe Bellingham, Luis Hemir Semedo, Jenson Seelt, Bradley Dack, Eliezer Mayenda and Nathan Bishop all arriving at the club, but Mowbray will be keen to strengthen his squad further.

With just over two weeks remaining in the transfer window, we rounded up all the latest news from the Stadium of Light.

Tom Cannon latest

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Sunderland are weighing up a permanent bid for Everton striker Tom Cannon.

Cannon enjoyed an excellent loan spell at Preston in the second half of last season, scoring eight goals and providing one assist in 21 appearances in all competitions.

He has no shortage of suitors this summer and the Black Cats face plenty of competition for his signature, with Preston, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Birmingham City, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United, and Sampdoria all keen.

It had seemed that Cannon was heading back to Preston after the Lilywhites agreed a "six-figure loan fee on top of his wages", but the move was delayed as the striker was needed at Goodison Park and he was on the bench for the Toffees in their 1-0 home defeat to Fulham in their opening Premier League game on Saturday.

North End could be set for disappointment as some clubs are now plotting a move to buy Cannon for £8 million, with Sunderland, Stoke, and Sampdoria considering making an offer.

Will Danny Batth be leaving Sunderland this summer?

Defender Danny Batth played a key role for the Black Cats last season, making 42 appearances in all competitions, and he was voted the club's Player of the Year.

However, Batth is yet to feature this campaign and there is speculation over his future, with Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers reportedly interested.

Batth was due to make a move to Ewood Park last week after Blackburn raised cash by selling a defender, but despite manager Jon Dahl Tomasson being keen to sign the 32-year-old, the club's owners have raised concerns about his age.

Mowbray was non-committal when asked about Batth's future, but says that he will be part of the squad if he remains at the club beyond the closure of the transfer window.

"I'm only really interested in what happens on the grass," Mowbray told the Sunderland Echo.

"When we're playing Luton away, I would prefer Danny Batth right in the middle there, heading the ball out of the box.

"But if you get to an impasse where there isn't a new contract offer that's suitable, and we're seeing what else out there.

"As I've said, if there's no sale when the window shuts then they're here and part of it."

Another Sunderland player facing an uncertain future is star striker Ross Stewart.

Stewart has one year remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light and despite ongoing talks in recent months over a new deal, he is yet to put pen to paper on an extension.

That has led to speculation that the club could look to cash in on him this summer, with Southampton, Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Luton Town, and Rangers all said to be keen.

The 27-year-old missed large portions of the campaign last season and he is not expected to return until late September as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury, but despite his injury problems, he scored an impressive 11 goals and registered three assists in 15 appearances in all competitions.

With Stewart looking unlikely to commit his future to the Black Cats, they could lose the Scotsman for free next year, but Mowbray insists that the club are not concerned by that prospect and says they are not looking to sell him this summer.

"I genuinely don’t think the club are over-stressing on it," Mowbray told The Northern Echo.

"What did he cost? It certainly wasn’t millions and millions.

"I don’t think the club are over-stressing. They’re making him offers that they think are special in the context of where our football club is at the moment. We’re not just trying to give him a good contract – we’re trying to make it an incredibly good contract for him in terms of where he is, and our club is, at the moment.

"Hopefully, in a few years’ time, this club will be offering lots and lots more money to their best players because the club will have progressed and either got to the Premier League or be right on the cusp of that. But as the club is building from League One, you have to be careful.

"I think the club are quite comfortable with it. We’re disappointed that he hasn’t got a new three, four or five-year contract under his belt, but we’re just moving forward.

"You could say there will be implications if we don’t sell him – how much could we get for him, x amount of millions, we could invest that back into the team. Yes, and if there was a suitable bid that the club agreed with, that’s potentially what would happen.

"If the bid was derisory, then I’m sure we would rather have him scoring goals and helping us win football matches, and see where he could take us in the league.

"The boy’s in control of all these situations.

"He’s in the last year of his contract, and if we can’t meet the needs of what he wants, then he’ll let that contract run down.

"The club can then decide whether they want to sell him or keep him. Then you might have a situation that we’ve seen in football lots of times before (where he plays through the final year of his deal). Ben Brereton Diaz did it at Blackburn last season. He ran his contract right down, but still scored plenty of goals last season and was working hard and was his side’s main goal threat.

"If Ross Stewart decides he wants to try something different (next summer), then I think we all have to respect that and he will have honoured his contract. Hopefully, when he does play for us once he’s fit, he’s scoring goals and showing the world what a talent he is."

Potential Amad Diallo blow

Sunderland are keen to bring Manchester United winger Amad Diallo back to the club this summer after his successful loan spell last season, but Nixon claims that the Black Cats could be priced out of a deal.

Diallo scored 14 goals and registered four assists in 42 appearances in all competitions for Mowbray's side last term and his impressive form on Wearside has attracted attention from other clubs, with Southampton, Leicester City, Burnley and Sheffield United all reportedly interested.

The Red Devils are looking for a "big package deal" before allowing Diallo to depart temporarily again and "that may prove too much" for Sunderland.

Diallo is also currently out injured, but "several clubs are still making inquiries".