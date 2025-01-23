With just over a week to go until the transfer window closes, it seems certain that there will be a flurry of activity at Sunderland.

The club have been pursuing forwards the entire window, while there have also been rumours of outgoings from the Stadium of Light.

As the transfer landscape continues to change, Football League World rounds up the latest transfer news involving the Black Cats.

Dan Neil the subject of Everton, West Ham interest

David Moyes secured his first win on his return to Everton with a 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur and the 61-year-old will be keen to strengthen his side before the window closes.

Moyes has identified Neil as a player he would like to bring to Goodison Park as the club fight to retain their Premier League status, according to The Telegraph.

The report claims that Sunderland are expected to want at least £15m for their captain, who has 18 months remaining on his current deal.

However, the report goes on to state that it would be difficult for the Toffees to pull off the signing, considering how well the Wearsiders are going this season.

The national publication adds that Moyes sent scouts to watch the 23-year-old, who is understood to be holding discussions with Sunderland over a new deal.

Dan Neil's 2024/25 Championship statistics - per SofaScore Appearances 27 Goals 1 Assists 3 Big chances created 3 Accurate passes per game 37.9 (84%) Interceptions per game 1.3 Tackles per game 1.9

Additionally, it's claimed by Alex Crook that West Ham are admirers of Neil, leaving Sunderland with a fight on their hands to retain a key player.

Nazariy Rusyn nearing Sunderland exit

One player who looks set to leave the Stadium of Light this window is Nazariy Rusyn. The 26-year-old has been limited to substitute appearances this season and has been deemed disposable by Regis Le Bris.

Rusyn is Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' second-biggest signing, having acquired the midfielder for a reported £2.5m in 2023, but he has failed to make an impact on Wearside.

The Ukranian forward reportedly rejected a loan move to Scottish side Aberdeen, according to Zorya Londonsk, and is currently considering other options.

Le Bris spoke on the player's situation in a recent press conference: "It is possible something could happen there. We are having many conversations at the minute about his journey and the options we could find for him.

"As I have said before, it is very important to combine the two ideas – the purpose of the club and the team, and the purpose of the player."

Sunderland linked with Preston's Emil Riis Jakobsen

Sunderland have been linked with a host of names as they look to bolster their front line, with the likes of Tom Cannon and Matija Frigan strongly linked with a move to Wearside.

While Sheffield United appear to have landed Cannon, it appears the Black Cats have now turned their attention to Preston North End's Emil Riis Jakobsen.

The club are looking to take the pressure off Wilson Isidor, and Riis Jakobsen is an option that Le Bris' side are reportedly looking at, according to journalist Michael Graham.

However, Graham added that he did not know how seriously the club were looking at the Preston forward, who has seven league goals this season.

The 26-year-old only has five months remaining on his current deal, which could be a factor that has alerted Sunderland.

With time of the essence in the transfer window, the Black Cats will be looking to wrap up a deal for a striker to boost their hopes of promotion.

Departures appear to be in the offing too in what looks set to be a defining window in Sunderland's Kyril Louis-Dreyfus era, but interest in Neil should not be entertained, despite the need for a forward.