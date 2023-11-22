With just over a month until the January transfer window opens, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and manager Tony Mowbray will be formulating a transfer plan to give the Black Cats the best chance of promotion to the Premier League.

The Black Cats currently find themselves in the play-off places, sitting in 6th place on 26 points, only ahead of West Brom and Hull City due to their superior goal difference. They'll be looking to pull away from the chasing pack and reach the play-offs for a second consecutive campaign, hoping to go one better than last season where they were defeated by Luton in the play-off semi-finals.

To do so, a good January window is key and keeping hold of star players such as Jack Clarke might just be more important than any possible signings. However, it's crucial that Sunderland have players lined up just in case they do lose the likes of Clarke.

It was reported recently by Alan Nixon of The Sun that the Black Cats are interested in Uruguay youngster Luciano Rodriguez.

The striker plays in the Uruguayan league for Liverpool Montevideo and the Black Cats' head of recruitment Stuart Harvey was reportedly in the Uruguayan capital recently to watch the 19-year-old in action.

The youngster scored the winner for Uruguay U20's in the Under 20 World Cup final in June and is said to be keen on a move to Europe, so Sunderland will need to act fast if they're to get their man in January. Rodriguez has registered four goals and two assists for his club in 11 Primera División Clausura appearances this season.

Black Cats set to battle it out for Nathaniel Adjei

The 21-year-old Ghanian centre-back is reportedly attracting the interest of Sunderland, along with Championship rivals Middlesbrough and Preston, according to The Sun.

The Hammarby defender is wanted on loan in January to boost all three clubs' hopes of reaching the play-offs. Rangers reportedly sent scouts to watch the highly-rated Ghana U23 international last month, so Sunderland will face stiff competition if they're to sign the 6"2 central defender.

Kwame Poku latest

Sunderland have been linked with Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku, according to Teamtalk.

The 22-year-old has recorded six goals and five assists for the Posh this season, who find themselves in fifth place in the League One table.

A host of Championship clubs are thought to be keen on the Ghana international, such as West Brom, Millwall, Ipswich and Stoke City. Again, the Black Cats would face stiff opposition if they were to try and tempt Poku to the Stadium of Light but he is a player that suits their style of recruitment as a young, exciting talent.

The Sunderland Echo report that the Black Cats' hierarchy would like to agree fresh terms with the winger, giving the club some added protection for any possible deal that would see him leave the club and to reward the player for his performances in recent times.

Clarke is under contract at the Stadium of Light until the summer of 2026 which gives the Black Cats some security when it comes to making any potential deal to sell the 22-year-old.

Burnley, Brenford and Crystal Palace are thought to be admirers of Clarke, with Burnley submitting a formal bid for the ex-Tottenham man in the summer, say The Sunderland Echo.

Sunderland have kept their valuation of Clarke under wraps, but it is thought that the Black Cats wouldn't entertain any offer for Clarke unless it was significantly upwards of £10million. The 22-year-old has registered 9 goals and 1 assist in 16 Championship appearances this season.