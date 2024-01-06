The January transfer window looks as though it could be a busy and important one for Sunderland.

With the Black Cats currently sixth in the Championship table, they are going to want to enjoy a productive window, to keep themselves in contention for a play-off spot.

Meanwhile, Michael Beale is also going to want to put his own mark on this squad, with this his first transfer window since being appointed manager at The Stadium of Light last month.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at some of the latest Sunderland transfer stories to have emerged, right here.

Newcastle eyeing Jobe Bellingham

Sunderland are set to renew hostilities with local rivals Newcastle United on the pitch in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, and it seems there is a chance they could soon do battle in the window too.

According to reports from The Daily Mail, the Magpies have retained an interest in Jobe Bellingham that they held from the summer transfer window, when the attacking midfielder left Birmingham City, to join Sunderland for an undisclosed fee on a four-year contract.

However, it is thought that other clubs in the Premier League are also keen on the 18-year-old, which may cause problems for Newcastle, given that if Sunderland are to sell, they are unlikely to want to do so to their closest rivals.

Jobe Bellingham senior career by club - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Birmingham 26 0 0 Sunderland 26 4 1 As of 5th January 2024

Premier League trio eye Ekwah

Another Sunderland player who is seemingly attracting interest from the Premier League, is Pierre Ekwah.

According to reports from HITC, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest have all scouted the midfielder in the past few weeks.

Ekwah has made 39 appearances for Sunderland since joining from West Ham in the 2023 January transfer window, and has a contract at the Stadium of Light that is set to run until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Sunderland eyeing soon-to-be free agent

In terms of incomings, one player who may soon be making the move to the Stadium of Light, is Bohdan Mykhalichenko.

The Ukrainian international, who plays at left-back, only joined Dinamo Zagreb in the summer, but according to reports from Croatia, is soon set to have his contract terminated by the club after falling out of favour.

It is also claimed that Sunderland are now the club showing the most interest in a deal for the 26-year-old, suggesting he could soon be set for a move to the Championship.

Lamare Bogarde transfer battle

Aston Villa midfielder Lamare Bogarde could seemingly soon be set for a tug of war over his services, involving Sunderland.

The 19-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan in League One with Bristol Rovers, but has since been recalled, with The Athletic then reporting that the Black Cats are keen to take the versatile teenager on loan.

However, interest now also appears to be emerging from elsewhere, with Football Insider now reporting that Sunderland's Championship rivals Southampton, Watford and Cardiff, as well as Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen, are all also keen on a move for Bogarde, setting up something of a battle to sign the Villa prospect.