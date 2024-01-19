Sunderland AFC are eyeing a return to the Premier League this season, challenging for back-to-back top-six finishes after a return to the Championship.

The Black Cats were relegated from the Premier League in 2017, before immediately dropping down to League One a season later. After a few years of rebuilding they found their way back to the Championship, quickly challenging for the play-off places.

They have been linked with a number of players this transfer window already, but have yet to make their first purchase of the window.

The club have been linked with the return of one former player, an exit for one of their fringe attackers, while also receiving some bad news about a key target in the January transfer window.

Sunderland eye returning player in January

One man who has been linked with a sensational return to Sunderland in this transfer window is French midfielder Yann M'Vila.

The former Stade Rennais midfielder spent a season on loan at Sunderland in 2016, helping the club narrowly avoid relegation from the Premier League as one of the bright spots in an otherwise poor side.

The Black Cats almost signed him on a permanent transfer the following season, but a missed phone call scuppered the deal, although M'Vila never forgot the times he had at Sunderland.

FootMerceto have reported that M'Vila is a target for Sunderland in the January transfer window, after discussing a deal with the midfielder in the summer.

While the midfielder is a free agent and can be signed outside of the window, he has been linked with Sunderland this month despite also claiming he would sign for Lyon or Marseille in Ligue 1 if offered the chance as well.

Birmingham City target Alex Pritchard as Turkish club make offer for midfielder

Sunderland's creative midfielder Alex Pritchard could be on the way out of the club this month, with a number of clubs reportedly interested in the former Norwich City player.

The Sunderland Echo reported that Birmingham City boss Tony Mowbray is set to raid his old club for Pritchard, who has been a key player for the Black Cats in attack this season.

The midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season, so could be purchased for a low price if Sunderland are prepared to sell.

However, reports from Turkey have claimed that Sivasspor have made a bid to sign the English midfielder, offering him a contract in view of a free transfer for the player.

Pritchard has been a key player off the bench for the Black Cats this season and would be a big loss if he were to leave in this transfer window.

Sunderland target Amad Diallo is staying at Manchester United

One man who seemingly wont be at Sunderland this season is Manchester United's Amad Diallo, who looks to be staying put at his current club for the rest of the season.

The Manchester Evening News reported that the Red Devils intend to keep Diallo at Old Trafford this season, instead of letting him out on loan for the second half of the campaign.

Sunderland were linked with a loan move for the Ivorian, following his impressive performances on loan at the Stadium of Light last season, where he finished as Sunderland's top goalscorer and won their young Player of the Season award.

Amad Diallo statistics 2022/2023 - Transfermarkt Appearances Minutes Goals Assists 44 3015 14 4

The Ivory Coast international did say that he would only leave the club for Sunderland, if he did leave, in a leaked social media message, so fans of the club can take some solace in that.

The Black Cats were one of many clubs interested in the forward this January, with a loan move looking likely despite is injury worries in the first half of the campaign.

However, with the recent departure of Jadon Sancho on loan to Borussia Dortmund, United seem to be giving the young Ivorian a chance in the first team instead of seeking a new club for him this month.

While this will disappoint a lot of Championship sides who were chasing his signature, it will give Diallo the chance to break into the United team at the age of just 21, if he can show the talent he showcased at the Stadium of Light last season.