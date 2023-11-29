Highlights Sunderland could be in the race to sign Kwame Poku from Peterborough United in the January transfer window, but face competition from other Championship clubs.

Sunderland have enjoyed a promising first half of the Championship season so far.

The Black Cats are aiming to fight for a second consecutive top six finish in the second division, after Tony Mowbray’s side came sixth in the table last year.

The Wearside outfit narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League, losing to Luton Town in the play-off semi-finals.

Sunderland are in the mix in the battle for a play-off spot this campaign, but competition is set to be fierce.

What is the latest Sunderland transfer news?

The January transfer market could provide the club with an opportunity to improve Mowbray’s first team squad for the second half of the term.

Here we look at the latest transfer news surrounding Sunderland one month before the window opens…

Kwame Poku race

According to Teamtalk, Sunderland are part of the race to sign Kwame Poku from Peterborough United in the January transfer window.

The Black Cats could look to bolster their attacking options by attempting to sign the League One forward.

Poku has impressed in the third division so far this season, contributing seven goals and six assists from 18 appearances.

This has led to immediate speculation over his future going into the winter market in the new year.

However, Sunderland face competition from a number of Championship rivals, including the likes of Ipswich Town and West Brom, among others.

The 22-year-old could be ready to make the step up to the second tier, but it remains to be seen what kind of fee Peterborough are hoping to receive in order to part ways with the attacker.

Young contract

Sunderland confirmed that youngster Matt Young has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The goalkeeper will officially join the club on his 17th birthday, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

This is a positive development for the Black Cats as it should stave off transfer interest from Manchester City and Manchester United, who were both reportedly eyeing a move for the teenager.

Sunderland will be glad to hold onto one of their most promising up-and-coming young talents.

Adjei battle

According to Alan Nixon, Coventry City have joined the race to sign defender Nathaniel Adjei this January.

The centre back is reportedly set to cost £3 million amid interest from a number of English clubs, including Sunderland.

Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Preston North End have also all been linked with potentially signing the Ghanaian.

The defender is currently with Swedish side Hammarby FC, where he has become a key part of the side.

It remains to be seen who is the favourite in the battle for his signature this winter.

Al-Hamadi interest

Sunderland are one of several clubs linked with a move for AFC Wimbledon forward Ali Al-Hamadi.

It was reported earlier this month that Leeds United are tracking the progress of the League Two forward ahead of January.

Sunderland are also interested in the 22-year-old and will be eyeing a possible permanent transfer for him in the winter.

It remains to be seen who the favourites are to land his signature, but Sunderland consider themselves very much in the mix.