With a difficult season now finalised for Sunderland, their attentions can turn to the transfer market and investing into the squad for the 2024/25 campaign.

After an underwhelming season of stagnation in the second tier in finishing 16th in the league, there are bound to be a number of changes behind the scenes at the Stadium of Light, with the futures of many players up for discussion in both the short and long-term.

The club have had four permanent managers in two years and are in need of the next boss to take a young squad to the next level. A swift appointment would also have allowed for an easier summer, but it has now been 122 days since they last had a permanent manager.

Dragging things out could see the Black Cats fall behind their Championship peers in preparation for next season, as, for now, the club have plenty of work to do, and that includes signings. Sunderland are yet to make a senior signing in this summer transfer window.

However, in the meantime, here we have taken a look at some of the latest transfer news and biggest headlines coming out of the club.

Sunderland close in on Simon Moore

Sunderland are in talks to sign Coventry City goalkeeper Simon Moore as cover for Anthony Patterson, according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

It is thought that if the 34-year-old was to make the move to The Stadium of Light, it would be in order to provide cover for Patterson, who has made the number one spot his own in recent years, which is further backed up after Alex Bass completed a permanent switch to Notts County earlier this week.

Moore is set to be a free agent this summer, with Coventry confirming at the end of the 2023/24 season that he has been released following the expiration of his contract.

Trai Hume linked to Premier League sides

Aston Villa and Bournemouth are weighing up a move for Sunderland’s Trai Hume this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Premier League clubs are said to be monitoring the defender following his performances in the Championship, and a move to the top-flight could now be on the cards.

Sunderland signed Hume in January 2022 from Northern Irish side Linfield in a deal worth a reported £150,000. However, it has previously been claimed that it will take an offer of up to £8 million to convince the Black Cats to cash in on the full-back this year.

Musa Drammeh developments

Sunderland transfer target Musa Drammeh is set to be available as a free agent this summer. That's due to Solo Fichajes reporting that the forward’s contract with Sevilla has not been renewed. The Wearside outfit had offers for the player rejected in January, and are now expected to return with concrete interest in him again this summer.

His contract expiring means that the striker will be available to discuss terms with prospective new clubs over a move during this transfer window. Drammeh has been a part of the Sevilla reserve side, having been unable to break into the Spanish side’s first team plans.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move abroad and could make the switch to English football for next season. However, the Black Cats face competition from Championship rivals Cardiff City, as well as League One side Birmingham City.

Jack Clarke has "concrete" interest from West Ham

According to reports earlier in the season from Football Insider, the Black Cats believe it will be extremely difficult to hold onto Jack Clarke beyond the current campaign. The Sunderland star is attracting interest from several top-flight clubs, including West Ham and Brentford.

West Ham retain that interest in signing the Sunderland winger during the summer transfer window. According to the latest from Football Insider, the Hammers have a "concrete" interest in bringing Clarke to the London Stadium.

He attracted the interest of David Moyes in January when the Scot was in charge of West Ham, and it seems as though his replacement, Julen Lopetegui, is also a fan of the wide attacker.