As we approach the final stages of the January transfer window, Sunderland know they'll have to get their business done quickly if they're to make any additions this month.

It's been an extremely quiet month for the Black Cats with not a single addition, while the only departures have been youngsters Harry Gardiner and Kelechi Chibueze joining local non-league clubs Blyth Spartans and Consett.

The main focus for Sunderland this month has been keeping hold of star player Jack Clarke. The winger has been subject to interest from clubs such as West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brentford, according to Football Insider, and the club will be desperate to keep hold of their top goalscorer this season.

Championship table - 25/01/24 Team P GD Pts 6 Coventry City 28 13 43 7 Hull City 28 4 42 8 Norwich City 29 2 41 9 Watford 28 7 40 10 Sunderland 28 6 40 11 Middlesbrough 28 1 40

However, with the club in 10th place, in the mix for the play-offs, they'll be looking to bolster their squad too, ahead of an important end to the season.

Here is the Sunderland AFC transfer latest...

Sunderland poised to sign Callum Styles

Sunderland are set to wrap up the signing of Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles, according to Hull Live.

Styles was left out of the Reds' squad for their 1-0 win over Oxford United on Wednesday night as the Hungarian looks to complete a move to the Stadium of Light.

Despite being a midfielder by trade, the 23-year-old can also play wing-back; he has played both roles with great success for Barnsley and on loan at Millwall.

Born in Bury, Styles was eligible to play for Hungary or Ukraine thanks to his grandparents and he made his debut for Hungary in March 2022. He has made 18 appearances for his adopted country so far.

If Sunderland are able to get the signing over the line it'll be a big boost to their play-off chances and Michael Beale will be hoping Styles can find some of the form that led to Barnsley's surprise play-off campaign in 2021.

Star winger Jack Clarke has been a man in demand this month with a trio of Premier League clubs interested in him as stated above.

The 23-year-old is Sunderland's top scorer by a mile, having scored 13 league goals, nine more than anyone else, and Michael Beale will be aware of how important he is to the club's promotion bid.

The Black Cats have slapped a £20million price tag on Clarke this month, according to Football Insider, but the club have struggled to negotiate a new deal for the winger, with the two parties failing to agree on a release clause, according to the Sunderland Echo.

While a move for Clarke looks more likely in the summer, Sky Sports pundit Dharmesh Sheth has stated that West Ham could still make a move for the 23-year-old this month.

Sheth told Give Me Sport: "It might be a case of West Ham United having areas that they want to strengthen regardless of injuries. I think the left-forward area may be an area that they could strengthen in this transfer window.

"They have been linked with a number of players and looking at the likes of Jack Clarke, at Sunderland. That is just one to keep an eye on in the final two weeks of the window.

"After the midweek defeat to Bristol City, David Moyes was actually saying that he thinks they will be able to bring someone in during the rest of the transfer window, so that is one to keep an eye on for West Ham."

Sunderland face competition for Yann M'Vila

Sunderland face competition from French side Metz to sign their former player Yann M'Vila, according to L'Equipe.

The 33-year-old, who spent the 2015/16 season on loan at Sunderland, is a free agent after leaving Olympiacos last summer.

M'Vila claimed a return to the Stadium of Light was something that would interest him, saying it's the only move that would make him drop to a lower division.

However, Metz, who compete in Ligue 1, are said to be keen on bringing the Frenchman to the club this month.

The French international is currently a free agent, which means that the club don't necessarily have to sign the ex-Saint-Etienne by the February 1st deadline, but with other clubs circling, Sunderland will need to get it done sooner rather than later if they're to sign him.

Jack Diamond makes Carlisle United loan move

Sunderland winger Jack Diamond has joined League One side Carlisle United on loan until the end of the season.

Carlisle's chief executive, Nigel Clibenns, said the club are hoping to help Diamond move on after serious off-field issues: "We want to help him do that. We believe this is the right thing to do, and that our fans will support this and give Jack their full support too."