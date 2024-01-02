A New Year's Day victory over Preston North End guided Sunderland to sixth in the Championship table, and after joining the Black Cats in December, manager Michael Beale will be keen to bring new players through the doors at the Stadium of Light to maintain his side's top six credentials, with promotion the aim.

The Black Cats are not in Championship action again until Saturday 13th January, when they travel to Kieran McKenna's high-flying Ipswich Town, but a mouthwatering FA Cup third round clash with bitter rivals Newcastle United of the Premier League offers Beale an opportunity to become a hero early on in his managerial tenure on Wearside.

By the time these fixtures come around, Black Cats supporters will be hopeful of seeing new players donning the red and white stripes, and it could prove to be a busy transfer window as Beale assembles his own squad, as well as enjoying utilising the players brought in by previous managers.

Amad Diallo could return to the Stadium of Light

Ever since his return to parent club Manchester United at the end of last season, Diallo has consistently been linked with a return to the Mackems after amassing an impressive tally of 13 goals and three assists under former Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray last term.

In December, Football Insider reported that both the Mackems and Leicester City are interested in the Ivorian and said that United would be willing to send the winger out on loan again, if he did not make an impression at Old Trafford by the end of January.

On Saturday, Diallo made a 36-minute appearance off the bench for the Red Devils as Erik Ten Hag's side succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest, and completed 17 of his 18 attempted passes according to FotMob, and also registered a shot on target with his only attempt of the game.

These are decent stats from the 21-year-old, and if he improves upon this performance, this could spell bad news for both the Black Cats and the Foxes as Ten Hag may be keen to keep the star in the north-west.

Black Cats eyeing up a move for Charlie Cresswell

Cresswell has made just one Championship start for Daniel Farke's Leeds United so far this campaign, and at 21 years old, more gametime would be crucial for the full-back at this stage in his development.

However, the presence of players such as on-loan Tottenham man Djed Spence and starlet Archie Gray mean that the likelihood of Cresswell earning more playing time at Elland Road is fairly slim.

Journalist Ross Heppenstall posted on X on December 31st: "Story in today’s paper (Sunday Mirror) on Charlie Cresswell, who is open to leaving Leeds United in January.

"The 21-year-old has barely featured under Daniel Farke this season.

"Liam Cooper in last 6 months of his deal and wants his future sorted.

"Stoke City thought to be an option."

Black Cats in race for non-league star

According to TeamTalk, the Mackems are one of many Football League clubs, including Championship rivals Norwich City and Ipswich Town, who are keen on Aldershot midfielder Joshua Stokes.

The Shots are one position below the National League play-offs, only behind seventh-placed Halifax Town on goal difference, with Stokes' 12 goals in the fifth-tier being a massive help for his side.

Should he remain at the National League outfit for a few more days, Stokes has a massive opportunity to show whether or not he can perform against Championship level opponents, as the Shots face an FA Cup third round trip to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.