Highlights Sunderland is looking to strengthen their attack with the potential signings of Kieffer Moore or Sam Gallagher to improve their chances of making it to the play-offs.

Amad Diallo is unlikely to return to Sunderland or any Championship club as he has indicated that he wants to stay at Manchester United.

Sunderland's interest in Lille winger Alan Virginius is unlikely to materialize as he is reportedly close to joining another French team on loan.

Following a disappointing Tyne-Wear derby defeat against Newcastle United in the FA Cup this past weekend, attentions for Sunderland can now turn back towards the Championship and their push for the play-offs.

And head coach Michael Beale will be hoping that some new players are added to his squad between now and the end of the month, which is when the mid-season transfer window will close.

Let's take a look at the latest transfer news that has been coming out of Wearside over the weekend as Beale looks to strengthen his hand.

Moore and Gallagher on Sunderland transfer radar

Sunderland's recruitment strategy has been pretty clear since Kyril Louis-Dreyfus became the majority owner of the club, but it appears that they could be about to break it in order to try and push for the play-offs.

With just one goal between their four summer signing strikers this season, which came from Nazariy Rusyn against Preston North End on New Year's Day, the need for an experienced head at the top end of the pitch is apparent.

And per a report from The Sun's Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, Sunderland want Wales international Kieffer Moore to bolster their attack and give them a more physical presence at the top end of the pitch.

Moore is out of favour at Bournemouth, although he did score recently against Crystal Palace after coming off the bench, but Sunderland are keen to give him regular football.

Their back-up option is Blackburn Rovers attacker Sam Gallagher, who has been out injured since September but is out of contract this summer if the Lancashire outfit do not trigger a one-year extension in his current deal.

Amad Diallo speaks out on transfer speculation

Amad Diallo had an impressive loan spell at Sunderland in 2022/23.

One player that has been linked with a return constantly to the Stadium of Light is Amad Diallo, who of course lit up the Championship last season with 13 goals and was a major catalyst for the Black Cats making it into the play-offs.

However, it doesn't look as though a return to Sunderland - or a move to any Championship club for that matter - is on the agenda.

The Ivorian responded to a Man United fan page who claimed he would be going back to the second tier of English football before the transfer window closes by telling the user in question to 'stop lying', so that would indicate he is very much staying put at Old Trafford.

Diallo has spent much of the season so far injured after picking up a knee issue in pre-season, but he came off the bench against Nottingham Forest in Premier League action last week and that suggests he is very much in Erik Ten Hag's plans for the rest of 2023-24.

Transfer target set to complete loan move

In line with their recruitment policy of signing young, hungry players, especially from overseas, Sunderland were linked with a swoop last week for Lille winger Alan Virginius.

The Black Cats were also keen over the summer as well but have retained an interest in the 21-year-old, according to Foot Mercato, who has played just twice in Ligue 1 this season.

However, it appears that he will not be heading to Wearside, as per L'Equipe, Virginius is on the verge of joining another top tier French side on loan in the form of Clermont Foot.