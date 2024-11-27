Key Takeaways Trai Hume attracted interest from top clubs across Europe in the summer, but Sunderland rejected a £7m bid. He's got interest ahead of January again.

Despite this, Hume is likely to stay with Sunderland in the upcoming transfer window.

Sunderland are unlikely to lose key players in January as the team aims for promotion.

Sunderland are not expecting to lose any key players in the January transfer window, despite Northern Irishman, Trai Hume, garnering a host of admirers throughout the summer and in the early part of the season.

The fullback has recently returned to the Black Cats' starting eleven after serving a one-match suspension. Since moving to Wearside in 2022, Hume has racked up over 100 appearances for the former Premier League club.

This, of course, turned the heads of clubs higher up the food chain. A young emerging full-back with a plethora of Championship and international experience is a commodity, so it's understandable why elite clubs are sniffing around Hume.

However, the latest reports from the Sunderland Echo suggest that, despite the interest, the Sunderland star is likely to remain at the Stadium of Light in the forthcoming transfer window.

Trai Hume still has interest, but January exit unlikely

The defender was the subject of interest from a whole host of clubs across Europe in the summer transfer window. The Mackems knocked back a £7 million bid from Turkish giants, Galatasaray, in mid-July.

A fresh report from the Sunderland Echo notes that clubs in Europe and England are continuing to monitor Hume over the course of 2024/25, ahead of the January transfer window.

However, it's also noted that, amid Sunderland's push for promotion back to the Premier League, Regis Le Bris is not expected to lose any "key" players over the course of the January transfer window, seemingly eliminating the chance of Hume moving on.

Past transfer interest in Hume

The Wearside club set a clear asking price of £10 million for the Northern Irishman's services, which wasn't matched by anyone, despite the bid from Galatasaray. The Black Cats weren't under any pressure to sell their starlet, as he still had multiple years remaining on his contract.

The Turkish club were the only ones to send a bid Sunderland's way, but Hume was reportedly being monitored by the likes of Aston Villa, AFC Bournemouth, Leeds United, Leicester City, and even Serie A titans, Napoli.

After a storming start to the season, which has seen Sunderland fire themselves right into a promotion hunt, it's no surprise that the latest reports suggest that interest in Hume hasn't cooled.

Trai Hume - Key stats - Championship 2024/25 (FotMob) Apps xA Successful passes Chances created Successful crosses Tackles won Duels won Recoveries 16 2.93 620 19 13 22 74 70 *Stats accurate as of November 27th 2024

The full-back has played all-but-one match in the Championship so far, helping his side to nine victories, six draws, and just two defeats in their opening 17 matches. His personal stats rank highly among other players in his position, with his exceptional passing and defending being standouts.

Sunderland fans will be relieved by January sales stance

Despite reports of key players, such as Jobe Bellingham and Hume, being touted for a move away mid-season, the Sunderland Echo have said that the Mackems are unlikely to lose any key players in the upcoming window.

The expectation-defying start to the season will, of course, shine the spotlight on Sunderland. Whilst the squad is undoubtedly brimming with quality, it would be fair to say that the Wearsiders are overachieving, compared to where they would've expected to be.

But, with no pressure to sell, and a very positive buzz around the club at this moment in time, it's understandable why players are happy to stay put at Sunderland. The Black Cats are looking to return to the Premier League, and undoubtedly, most players wouldn't want to depart in the middle of a potential historic season for such a powerhouse of English football.

It's easy to understand why Hume is on plenty of clubs' radars, as he's become a revelation at the Stadium of Light since his arrival. However, with no pressure to sell up in January, it's unlikely that Hume - and some of his teammates - will depart Wearside before the end of the season. That will be music to the ears of supporters.