Tony Mowbray believes that he was sacked by Sunderland because of disagreements with the higher-ups over team selection.

After the calamity that was last season, the Sunderland brass have seemingly become a bit more lenient in their ways - not enforcing the youth-first approach as much as they used to, and the change has led to success.

The last time the Black Cats faithful were this enthused by what they were seeing was when Mowbray was at the helm. He took them to the play-offs in the club's first season back in the Championship, but was then sacked the following season after a more shaky start.

He went on to take over at Birmingham City later in the campaign, but had to withdraw from his position there because of a bowel cancer diagnosis. Mowbray is now getting better though, and has spoken about his days with Sunderland, and what he feels ultimately led to his demise.

Tony Mowbray outlines his thoughts on his Sunderland sacking

After Mowbray was relieved of his duties at the Stadium of Light, a report from the Northern Echo stated that a major difference in their respective recruitment wishes was one of the things that drove a wedge between the then boss and his superiors.

Mowbray wanted to add more experience to the squad after the play-off semi-final loss to Luton; his requests fell largely on deaf ears. The club's strong desire to constantly develop the large number of young players that they acquired was also part of the reason why Mowbray ended up getting the boot, according to the man himself.

"I think Sunderland's a club with a model. The owner wants to do it the way he wants to do it and that's fine," said Mowbray on the Total Sport show on BBC Newcastle (18th November 2024).

"If anything, it was the first time I'd really worked under a sporting director, and it was interesting. Some of it was really good, and it was the first time I'd really had conversations about the team and about players.

"At times, I found it tough, I suppose, but I'm very conscious to say that I understand football where it's going, that every club's going to have sporting directors, and that's fine.

"The sporting director's job or role, in my mind, is probably to support the coach to make sure that the team functions well and wins games along the way. I found that interesting at first time for me, but I feel it's good for my career moving forward that I've had that experience, and I'm not just a one-man band where everybody has to come to the gaffer to get things done.

"I think ultimately the end came probably because there was a difference of opinions in selection really, I think, and I found it difficult that there was influence really to pick a different team sometimes or to give other people opportunities and that's because of the model.

"They want young players to get the opportunity to play and to increase their value and that's fine. I'm almost from a school where it's about winning football matches for the people who pay their money to come and watch and try and get another three points and be proud to be at the top of the table like they are now.

"They're doing amazingly well, but obviously, it's a long, long season and the test is in front of them, not behind them, but they've done amazing to start off, and because of the players I mentioned earlier that seems to be very much the core of the team still, and I would put great faith in that group of players that they can achieve great things because they care about each other, they work hard for each other, and I'm looking forward to seeing how this season unfolds really.

"Whereas the owner’s model is probably more of every now and then, take him out, take him out, put him in, put him in, make sure he's bloodied and ready for it in case there are injuries and suspensions and I understand that model very well, and I'm probably not the manager of Sunderland because there was once or twice where I probably didn't heed the advice I was being given, and I wanted just to win the next game and pick the team I wanted to pick.

"I understand the model, I understand the way it works, and I wish Sunderland well. They've been amazing for me. I mean the stuff around my health, the support they've given me has been fantastic, and I can't have a bad word to say about the club, because it's an amazing club.

"I tell everybody in football how honoured I was to manage this monster of a football club with over 40,000 people every game. It's a brilliant football club, and it deserves success and I genuinely hope that success is just around the corner for them."

Tony Mowbray's post-Sunderland sacking revelations suggested it was never going to work long-term

What we know now is that Mowbray and the Sunderland higher-ups had very different visions and ideas on how the club was going to best succeed. When that happens, there is almost no chance that things will work out in the long run, because one side will almost certainly not be happy with things.

It must be a bit annoying for him now, though, seeing Regis Le Bris adding more experience to the team and it working so successfully. That could well have been him, but it just wasn't meant to be.