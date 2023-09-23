Highlights Jack Clarke has responded positively to staying at Sunderland despite interest from other clubs, according to manager Tony Mowbray.

Clarke's performance on the field has been exceptional, with five goals in seven games, proving that he is committed to the team despite not getting his desired transfer.

Clarke's professional attitude and improved gameplay have contributed to Sunderland's strong start to the season and their promotion bid. Supporters will respect his decision if he chooses to leave in the future.

At one stage, Jack Clarke had looked poised to seek the Stadium of Light exit door.

Coming off the back of a scintillating breakout campaign that returned 11 goals and 13 assists across all competitions, nobody expressed any surprise when the vultures circled.

Of course, one of those were Burnley - and no secret was made of their admiration, nor was it of Sunderland's firm stance that he was going absolutely nowhere despite receiving offers in excess of £10m.

It's believed that the Clarets, who topped the Championship table in style last time out, lodged four separate bids for Clarke before eventually casting their eyes elsewhere, bringing in the likes of Nathan Redmond, Luca Koleosho, Jacob Bruun Larsen and Mike Tresor.

With so many wide players in the building to supplement a stable that already boasts individuals such as Manuel Benson Anass Zaroury - both of whom orchestrated a vital role in promotion - the Stadium of Light faithful can perhaps rest assured that Vincent Kompany will be keeping his hands away from Clarke now.

However, there hadn't been such confidence in how he'd reacted to Sunderland's no-sale policy.

A conflicting update had emerged just prior to deadline day claiming that Clarke had taken umbrage with the club's refusal to sanction a sale, as a potential false promise between the player and the hierarchy was cited.

Meanwhile, Clarke was also said to be one a number of Sunderland players unsettled due to how under-fire the Mackems were in the dying embers of the summer transfer window, with the sale of Ross Stewart to Southampton in particular doing little to convince of similar fortunes to last term.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Ross Stewart Southampton Permanent (fee involved) Leon Dajaku Hajduk Split Permanent Bailey Wright LC Sailors Permanent Carl Winchester Shrewsbury Town Permanent Lynden Gooch Stoke City Permanent Isaac Lihadji Al-Duhail SC Permanent Danny Batth Norwich City Permanent Elliot Embleton Derby County Loan Alex Bass AFC Wimbledon Loan Joe Anderson Shrewsbury Town Loan

The picture looks rosier once again now though, and that feeling has been strengthened following a positive admission from boss Tony Mowbray on how Clarke has responded to staying put.

What has Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray said about Jack Clarke?

When asked if nerves had kicked in over Clarke's immediate Sunderland future, Mowbray dispelled any murmurs of the winger's unhappiness to have been denied a move and reiterated that he was never too worried in the first place.

He explained to the Sunderland Echo: “Not really. He told me that if the move happens it happens, he’ll take it in his stride.

"If it doesn’t happen he’s going to be happy at this football club.

“He said that to me so I didn’t have any fears. He wasn’t banging on my door saying ‘gaffer I want to go, what’s going on?’ He wasn’t doing that.

“He was saying 'if it happens it happens, if it doesn’t happen I’ll give you everything I’ve got' which was good to hear and he’s continued to do that.”

How has Jack Clarke performed for Sunderland after staying put?

At the time of writing, Clarke's promise to Mowbray couldn't be more true.

Indeed, the 22-year-old has given his manager everything and more, scoring five times from seven outings - including four in the last three.

This form is not reflective of a player bitter to have been denied a dream transfer.

When that does happen, it's far too common that the player in question throws his proverbial tools out of the pram, downs tools, and sulks to the extent that the club are forced into reversing their stance and granting the wish, but that's not been the case with Clarke - a real testament to his character, because it would've been so easy to do just that.

Instead, he's looked twice the player of last season - no mean feat by any stretch of the imagination - all the while ensuring that the void left by Manchester United loan starlet Amad Diallo has not been felt as harshly as first feared, and that Sunderland's bid to knock on the door of promotion for a second successive season is now well on track.

And this update means that when Clarke does inevitably decide to seek pastures new at some stage, he'll do so with the best wishes of supporters on Wearside who will know that he's left respectfully.