Sunderland starlet Tommy Watson has been tipped to be the next Black Cats player to be a breakthrough star at the club after his impressive form in the youth teams over the last few years.

Watson has been a standout in the Sunderland academy in recent seasons, and he has won suitors from a host of top clubs due to his potential and current ability at just 18-years-old.

He made his professional debut in April last year, and has been largely restricted to minutes for the senior side off the bench since then, yet now seems ready to stake a claim for good in Regis Le Bris' squad after late substitute appearances in each of the last three Championship games.

Sunderland fan pundit backs Tommy Watson to be a regular in the first-team

Watson was the subject of reported transfer interest from Premier League side Nottingham Forest and Scottish giants Rangers last year, despite signing his first professional contract with Sunderland in September as they tied him down until 2026.

His 10 goals and five assists in 20 games across the U18 Premier League, Premier League 2 and FA Youth Cup last term saw Brighton & Hove Albion reportedly submit a seven-figure bid for his services in the summer, but they were knocked back, and he has stayed at his boyhood club to try and prove himself in the first-team this season.

Tommy Watson 2023/24 statistics Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Championship 1 0 0 0 Premier League 2 15 13 5 5 FA Youth Cup 2 2 3 0 U18 Premier League 3 3 2 0 Stats as per Transfermarkt

Watson is clearly set to be a consistent part of Le Bris' squad going forward, and FLW's Black Cats fan pundit, Jack Austwicke, identified the 18-year-old when we asked him which one youngster he thinks will be the next breakthrough star on Wearside.

Jack said: “One youngster to be our next breakthrough star, I’d have to say Tommy Watson, who is literally a Jack Clarke regen.

“He has very similar traits to that of Clarke - very good dribbler, close control, left-winger.

“He loves to cut inside and score goals into the far corner. He has done that a lot for the youth team.

“We’re starting to see him being fed first-team chances now, and I can definitely see him being the next youngster that is going to stand out for us.”

Watson is highly rated by boss Regis Le Bris

It is clear that the 18-year-old attacker is well thought of by everyone at Sunderland, but Regis Le Bris, who was appointed as Black Cats boss in June, will have had no preconceptions about him as a player before he arrived on Wearside, yet he looks to have been won over as a fan of his very quickly.

When speaking to the Northern Echo last month, the Frenchman explained that the starlet was close to a breakthrough into his squad, as a result of his outstanding showings at youth level.

He said: "He (Watson) is close to the team now.

“He has improved a lot in a short space of time. Now, it is about making sure he settles in and fits into the culture we are building here.

"He needs to get to know the game model and the way we want the team to operate. That will come with the experiences he gets with us.

“I think he is very close to the squad, and he will have opportunities during the periods we are going into where we have three games in a week. I am sure he will get opportunities to show what he is able to do.”

The head-coach's sentiment has been proven correct, with Watson playing his part in the last three league outings against Watford, Derby County and Leeds United respectively.

His opportunities have likely been more consistent due to Ian Poveda's absence through injury, but it seems unlikely that he will drop back down to the under-21's for good now, especially given he is clearly above that level with five goals and four assists in five Premier League 2 games so far this term.

Watson's development will be very interesting to keep an eye on between now and the end of the campaign, and he will surely announce himself on the Championship stage sooner rather than later with Sunderland.