It wouldn't be a Championship transfer window without speculation over Tom Cannon's future, with the striker set to secure a move to Sheffield United.

Sunderland were in for the Republic of Ireland international and reportedly made a loan move with an option to buy, but their attention has now turned to KVC Westerlo's Matija Frigan.

Although the Croatian striker will be unknown to Black Cats supporters, his potential arrival could be a boost for Wilson Isidor, who needs pressure on his place in the starting eleven.

Matija Frigan arrival can boost Wilson Isidor numbers

If Cannon had signed for Sunderland, then Regis Le Bris would have had the unenviable puzzle of fitting the 22-year-old into his star-studded starting line-up.

The proposed signing of Frigan may not grab the headlines that Cannon would have done, but his arrival could be a benefit for Isidor, who has cemented his place as Le Bris' number one forward.

Isidor needs pressure on his position, with Sunderland's only other quality option, Eliezer Mayenda, being utilised on the wing by Le Bris.

It is difficult to judge just how good a signing Frigan will be, considering he has been plying his trade in the Belgian first tier, but his numbers are encouraging, with six goals in 21 appearances.

Although Frigan will likely be a back-up option for the Wearsiders, competition for places is healthy, and it could have a positive impact on Isidor's output.

The Frenchman has started all of Sunderland's last 22 league matches, scoring eight and should be in double figures after his penalty agony against Burnley and wrongly disallowed goal against Derby County.

With Frigan potentially breathing down his neck, it could elevate Isidor's game and give him the boost he needs to propel his numbers to where they should be.

Tom Cannon's price too high for Sunderland

This transfer window has been an unpredictable one for the Black Cats, with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus putting his money where his mouth is.

The signing of Enzo Le Fee was a statement, with the Wearsiders holding an obligation to buy the midfielder for a reported £16m if they achieve promotion to the Premier League.

It seemed that Louis-Dreyfus was hell-bent on securing another eye-catching deal, with Sunderland set on securing a loan for Cannon with an obligation to buy for £13m, as per Alan Nixon.

However, Sheffield United appear to have beaten them to his services, according to Nixon, with the Blades trumping the Black Cats by offering straight cash.

While Cannon has shown promise, it is understandable why Louis-Dreyfus was hesitant to match the Blades' substantial offer.

The 22-year-old netted nine goals in 22 Championship appearances during his loan spell with Stoke City, scoring four in the Potters' demolition of Portsmouth.

Although Cannon has one more goal than Isidor, £10m, which could rise to £13m in add-ons, feels steep and Sunderland's owner has demonstrated restraint.

Wilson Isidor and Tom Cannon's 2024/25 Championship statistics compared - SofaScore Statistics Wilson Isidor Tom Cannon Appearances 25 22 Goals 8 9 Expected goals (xG) 9.54 8.80 Goal conversion 13% 16% Big chances missed 14 9

Only time will tell if the Black Cats should have matched the Blades' hefty bid for Cannon, but if he secures his move, then he is bound to play a role in the title race.

One thing is for certain, and that is that Isidor is Sunderland's main man. Le Bris has shown confidence in the 24-year-old, and he has duly obliged with some vital goals.

By signing Frigan, the Croatian could give Isidor the gentle nudge he needs as he strives to leave a lasting impression at the Stadium of Light.