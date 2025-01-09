This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland have been advised to source a left-footed, right-sided winger in the January transfer window to offer competition to Patrick Roberts, who is still dividing opinion with his end product.

It's been an overwhelmingly positive campaign for the Black Cats, who have maintained strength after an electrifying start to the season to remain in fourth position and firmly in the running to clinch automatic promotion come May.

Against all odds, Regis Le Bris' side have been among the strongest in the division and aren't showing any signs of slowing down either, having sent something of a statement by defeating fellow automatic promotion rivals Sheffield United 2-1 at the Stadium of Light on New Year's Day.

As ever, mind you, there is always room for improvement. Sunderland are poised to complete the impressive signing of Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee but have been told to seek further additions ahead of an intense battle for promotion to the Premier League.

Sunderland told to sign a new right-winger amid consistent Patrick Roberts issue

FLW asked our Sunderland fan pundit, Jack Austwicke, to name one position and, more specifically, a profile of player in that area of the pitch he believes his side would benefit from recruiting this month.

Jack believes a new left-footed, right-sided winger is needed to add competition or even displace Roberts, who is well liked by the Wearside faithful but is continuing to struggle infront of goal despite his importance and quality for the side in transition.

"It's hard to say because we've got a good starting side, so there's no one position which totally needs strengthening," Jack told FLW.

"The midfield, as much as we could bring a couple in like Enzo Le Fee - who would be a great signing - who are you dropping, seriously? You've got Neil, Jobe and Rigg, we've transitioned into this 4-4-2 now where we've only got two in the middle, who are you dropping?

"It would feel harsh to drop anyone. I think the one I'd be looking at is a right-winger because Roberts, as great as he is - and he's actually come into a decent bit of form recently - it's still the lack of goals.

"So I'd say a left-footed right-winger with a good goal threat, to be specific. Roberts has the technical ability of a Champions League footballer, but the finishing ability of someone who plays for Hartlepool United.

"It'd be good to have that rotation. Roberts could tire out the opposition full-back all game, you bring on a different right-winger and he'll score the goals."

Patrick Roberts' 24/25 stats for Sunderland

As Jack alludes to, Roberts is extremely accomplished technically and, in terms of chance creation and take-ons, is nearly as good as wide players tend to come at this level.

The former Fulham and Manchester City prodigy ranks among the top players in the Championship this season for chances created (37), successful dribbles (40) and touches in opposition box (112), showing just how much of a direct and creative outlet he is in this Sunderland side.

Patrick Roberts' 24/25 Sunderland league stats via FotMob, as of January 9 Appearances 25 Goals 2 xG 4.30 Shots 50 Shots on target 11 Assists 5 xA 3.85 Chances created 37 Successful crosses 32 Successful dribbles 40 Dribble success 47.6% Touches in opposition box 112

But the downfall continues to be his lack of goals, having only added to his account on two occasions this term. It's a factor which Sunderland fans, as much as they love Roberts, simply cannot ignore, as other wide players in promotion-chasing sides such as Dan James, Willy Gnonto and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi are contributing more final ball-wise.

Roberts is an outstanding natural footballer, make no mistake about that. But his record of nine goals from 122 appearances for Sunderland since joining the club three years ago, supplemented by his failure to register a single strike last time out, renders it a valid concern which really should be remedied in the form of a new addition if the Black Cats truly intend on going all the way in the coming months.