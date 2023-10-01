Sunderland's Stadium of Light is no doubt an appealing destination for fans of many clubs to tick off their list of grounds visited.

With a capacity of 48,095, the Black Cats' home ground is one of the biggest in the country, and indeed, the biggest stadium currently outside the Premier League in the English football pyramid.

As a result, it is a ground that many ought to want to see especially given the size of the home following, should make for an enjoyable atmosphere at any match at the ground.

That of course, means there are plenty of fans, both of Sunderland and any visiting club, who will need to be catered for before and after the match.

Luckily, there are plenty of pubs within close proximity to the ground, that will do that on matchdays.

But which of those are the best for supporters to use, when they make their trip to watch their team at The Stadium of Light on a matchday?

Here, in order to help find out, we've taken a look at some of best pubs for supporters of both Sunderland and visiting clubs to use near the Stadium of Light, when they go to watch their team at that particular ground.

What pubs should supporters use near the Stadium of Light?

One option for fans to use that is just across the road from the ground - near to the Davy Lamp - is the Coilery Tavern. Although largely a home fans pub, visiting fans are welcome, with TVs showing football pre-match and a marquee outside to cope with large attendances.

The Wheatsheaf Pub is another close to the ground that allows away fans as well, and has recently been refurbished.

Meanwhile, The New Democratic Pub and Sunderland Companions Club are both based on North Bridge Street, around five minutes from the ground, with both welcoming away fans and serving reasonably priced beer.

The Albion Pub, which is based just off Roker Avenue on Victor Street, is also a five-minute walk from the ground, which has parking nearby, and has also been known to offer complimentary snacks post-match, with a chip shop just a couple of doors down another option for food.

For those using public transport to get to the game, there is the option of The Avenue. The pub is located on just a few minutes from the Stadium of Light Metro Station, on Zetland Street just off Roker Avenue. This is another pub that welcomes away fans, and is just a ten-minute walk from the Stadium of Light.

Are there options for fans at The Stadium of Light?

Should supporters wish to do so, there is also the option to use the FanZone at The Stadium of Light on matchday.

Positioned outside the south-east corner of the stadium, the fanzone welcomes both Sunderland and visiting supporters, and is free to enter.

It includes live bands and TV screens for entertainment, and offers outlets for purchase both food and drink.

The FanZone is open three hours before kick-off on a matchday, and also for an hour after full time, further adding to the options there are for supporters looking for their pre-match catering.