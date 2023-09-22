Sunderland have enjoyed a perfect September so far, picking up three wins from three, continuing to build momentum as they look to replicate last season's eventual play-off finish.

Tony Mowbray's side blew away Southampton in their last home game, and will look to do the same against a Cardiff City side who have looked equally impressive in their last two matches, recording a 2-0 success in the South Wales Derby over Swansea before another home victory on Wednesday, defeating Coventry City 3-2.

Since the 5-0 victory on September 2nd, The Black Cats continued their fine recent form with successive 3-1 away victories against QPR and Blackburn Rovers, with Jack Clarke unsurprisingly the star man in both outings with a further 3 goals.

With Sunday's home game against the Bluebirds coming up, Football League World rounds up the team news from a Sunderland point of view.

Who are potential doubts ahead of Sunderland's clash against Cardiff City?

According to the Sunderland Echo, there are still a number of absentees which could potentially miss Sunday's encounter with the Bluebirds, as well as some who will definitely remain on the sidelines with various injury problems.

Ukrainian striker Nazariy Rusyn is yet to feature for the Black Cats since his move from Zorya Luhansk on Deadline Day, and his required documents still haven't been given confirmation at present and therefore could miss a third consecutive game. However, if they are to be completed soon, the striker could come into Mowbray's plans.

Young Costa-Rican forward Jewison Bennette also missed the 3-1 victory at Ewood Park with an illness, but could return for Sunday's game if he has recovered in time.

Who will definitely miss Sunday's game for Sunderland?

The first key player who will remain on the sidelines for the Black Cats is Bradley Dack, who has missed the last two victories with a hamstring problem, despite travelling with the squad to Ewood Park.

"We've made the call to take him out of the situation for two or three weeks and let him fully recover, do his rehab and he'll be back fine," Said Mowbray via the aforementioned Sunderland Echo report.

Pierre Ekwah also remains a doubt ahead of this game after suffering a dead leg in the 3-1 win at QPR last weekend, where he was replaced by Alex Pritchard. Whilst the injury isn't serious, Sunday's game may have come too quick for the midfielder who could return next Friday against Sheffield Wednesday.

Longer term absentees include Timothee Pembele, Dennis Cirkin and Jay Matete, who are all not expected to return until at least after the next international break in October.

How will Sunderland fare against Cardiff City?

With both sides coming into this encounter on Sunday afternoon in good form following the return of club action, it makes for a very intriguing battle as both sides have a number of players who are very good technically.

Both of last season's encounters ended in a 1-0 win to the respective away side, with Cardiff coming out on top at the Stadium of Light last October.

Expect there to be goals, as between them in the last three games, their respective outings have seen a combined total of 25.