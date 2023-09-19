Highlights Sunderland extended their unbeaten run to four games with a 3-1 win over Queens Park Rangers.

Pierre Ekwah and Bradley Dack will be unavailable for the match against Blackburn due to injuries.

Nazariy Rusyn has not been given clearance to make his debut yet, but it is not a major concern for Sunderland.

Sunderland take on Blackburn Rovers in the Championship at Ewood Park on Wednesday night.

After losing their first two games of the season, the Black Cats have improved significantly in recent weeks and they extended their unbeaten run to four games with a 3-1 win over Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Saturday.

The R's took the lead in the 12th minute when Kenneth Paal fired home from the edge of the box, but the hosts were reduced to 10 men shortly after when Jack Colback was sent off for a challenge on Jobe Bellingham.

Bellingham then had a goal ruled out for offside, but Sunderland did equalise in the eighth minute of first half stoppage time when Jack Clarke's strike deflected in off Steve Cook.

The Black Cats dominated the second half and they went ahead in the 57th minute when Dan Ballard slotted home from close range after his initial effort had been saved before Abdoullah Ba sealed all three points for the visitors with nine minutes remaining.

Tony Mowbray's side moved up to seventh in the table with the victory, just one point from the play-off places, but it will be a tough test against a Blackburn side who sit just one place below them and are level on points.

As the countdown to kick-off continues, we rounded up all the latest Sunderland team news ahead of the game.

Which Sunderland players are set to miss the Blackburn Rovers match?

Sunderland will be without Pierre Ekwah and Bradley Dack for the trip to Ewood Park.

Ekwah was forced off early on against QPR on Saturday with a leg injury, while Dack missed the game with a hamstring injury, and Mowbray confirmed the pair could be set for a brief spell on the sidelines.

"Pierre has a dead leg and he got a bang in exactly the same place five minutes into the QPR game. It's quite swollen and these things tend to filter down the leg. He's got some swelling, so he probably needs ten days to let it all settle down. I don't think it's anything we have any major concerns about, other than the frustration for him that he's going to miss a game or two," Mowbray told the Sunderland Echo.

"Bradley Dack has tweaked his hamstring. We need to give him some time to get it right. It's not a major concern for everybody, but he's carried it for a week or so and continued to play, but then it gets a little bit worse.

"So we've made the call to take him out of the situation for two or three weeks and let him fully recover, do his rehab and he'll be back fine."

Dennis Cirkin will also be unavailable due to a hamstring injury, with Mowbray revealing that the defender could be out until after the next international break.

"Dennis obviously is going to be a few weeks, potentially after the next international break but I honestly don't know for sure, we'll wait and see," Mowbray said.

Sunderland brought in striker Nazariy Rusyn from Zorya Luhansk on deadline day and although the 24-year-old has still not been given clearance to make his debut for the club, Mowbray insists he is not concerned by the situation.

"We're surprised it's not through yet, we expected it to be here on Tuesday morning but there was no update when we came back in from training today," Mowbray told the Sunderland Echo.

"It's a bit frustrating but it's not that big a deal, he knows he needs some training time really. He hadn't played a game for three or four weeks so he needs to get up to speed. So I don't really see it as a major issue either in his mind or ours.

"I asked him if he wanted to travel with us and see the game and be around it in the hotel etc, but his preference is to get another couple of days training in because he knows that when he can get on the pitch somewhere down the line, he needs to be fit.

"It's not too frustrating because he wouldn't be starting for us, he's only had a few training sessions and at this stage, he doesn't speak any of the language.

"At the moment we can see how fast and sharp he is, but he doesn't have that understanding of the tactics yet. So we're just integrating him in. So the visa isn't a major issue."

Fellow new signing Timothee Pembele, who arrived from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day, will also miss the game against Blackburn as he continues to build up his fitness.