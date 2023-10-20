Highlights Sunderland will be hoping to beat Stoke City, with many supporters still not forgiving former manager Alex Neil for leaving.

Dan Neil's one-match suspension is a blow for the Black Cats, but they have shown they can cope without key players in the past.

Bradley Dack, Pierre Ekwah, and Alex Pritchard have all returned to training ahead of the game, but it's uncertain if they will be available. Niall Huggins is close to returning from injury.

Sunderland will be the favourites heading into their away clash at Stoke City tomorrow.

The Black Cats may have suffered a 4-0 home defeat against Middlesbrough just before the international break, but they were reduced to 10 men before they went behind and can firmly put that match behind them after enjoying a rest.

They will now be hoping to beat Alex Neil's Potters, with Neil leaving the club last August to take up the top job at the bet365 Stadium.

Many of the Wearside club's supporters still haven't forgiven Neil for leaving them so early on in the season, with that decision to depart looking set to derail the Black Cats' season.

Successor Tony Mowbray managed to guide them into the play-offs though - and they have started the season strongly once again this term.

Stoke, on the other hand, have struggled following their rebuild and Neil could see his former side push him one step closer to the sack unless they secure a positive result in Staffordshire tomorrow afternoon.

The visitors will have some players missing from their squad though and ahead of this game, we take a look at the away side's latest team news.

Dan Neil suspended

After being given a second yellow for dissent against Boro before the international break, Neil will serve a one-match suspension this weekend.

This was a very controversial decision and changed the game against Michael Carrick's men - and the Black Cats may be worried about how they will cope without him.

Mowbray doesn't have a huge number of fully fit options to choose from in the middle of the park, so Neil's absence comes as quite a blow.

However, the Black Cats showed they could cope without options in key positions last season.

Who are doubts for Sunderland ahead of the Stoke City game?

In good news for the Black Cats, Bradley Dack, Pierre Ekwah and Alex Pritchard have all returned to training but it's currently unclear whether any of the trio will be available for tomorrow's game.

Mowbray will be eager to have all three involved with fellow midfielder Neil being suspended and the 59-year-old potentially wanting Jobe Bellingham to play in an advanced midfield role.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

However, Sunderland's manager doesn't want to rush them back, telling the Sunderland Echo: "Training today and tomorrow will be key, if they aren't fully training by tomorrow they won't be playing and they understand that.

"There's training with the physios and there's training fully with the team. Those players you mention [Ekwah, Dack, Pritchard] have been doing a little bit of both. So we'll see on Friday, we won't put pressure on players."

Daniel Ballard is also labelled a doubt after picking up a muscle injury on international duty.

Is Niall Huggins close to returning to action for Sunderland?

When Huggins was forced off against Boro, there was real concern because of his injury record during his time at the Stadium of Light.

It wouldn't have been a surprise to see the ex-Leeds United man ruled out of action for an extended period of time again, but it doesn't look as though he's too far away from making a full recovery.

Mowbray said: "Niall is OK.

"We would be hopeful he's got a chance, he had a scan and there was an injury but he's been easing himself back into training. if he trains fully on Friday, he's got a chance."