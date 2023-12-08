Sunderland head into this weekend’s major clash with West Brom without a manager.

Mike Dodds has been placed in charge of the first team squad on a temporary basis, and it is expected that he will oversee Saturday’s home game with the Baggies.

Tony Mowbray was dismissed on Monday evening, with his final game in charge proving to be a 1-1 draw with Millwall last weekend.

Mowbray left the side ninth in the Championship table, five points adrift of Carlos Corberan’s side.

Latest Sunderland team news

Sunderland team news Player Name Availability Injury Aji Alese Out Thigh Nazariy Rusyn Doubt Groin Jewison Benette Doubt Illness Jay Matete Out Knee Corry Evans Out ACL Elliot Embleton Out Thigh

Victory this weekend could lift the team back into the top six positions if results elsewhere go in their favour.

Here we look at the predicted starting lineup for the Black Cat’s home game against Albion…

GK: Anthony Patterson

Patterson has been the starting goalkeeper for Sunderland under Mowbray and that is set to continue under Dodds.

The shot stopper has earned a lot of credit for his performances over the last 12 months.

LB: Trai Hume

A lack of options at left back may see Hume shift out to the opposite flank once again.

While Dodds could rip up the old team sheet, it would be more sensible for there to be a continuation of Mowbray’s ideas and the full-back on the left is one he may be forced into.

CB: Daniel Ballard

Ballard struggled with fitness issues in recent weeks but has been back to full health lately and should remain in the starting lineup.

CB: Luke O’Nien

Injury issues mean Sunderland do look light at the back, but nevertheless a partnership of O’Nien and Ballard in the middle should be a no-brainer for Dodds.

RB: Jenson Seelt

Seelt missed the clash with Millwall due to illness, but could be back for the clash against the Baggies.

It is a toss-up between the Dutchman and Niall Huggins, with Dodds having a big decision to make over his full-backs.

CM: Pierre Ekwah

Ekwah has taken some time to get back up to full speed following an injury issue, but he was back in the starting XI for the clash with Millwall.

Another start this weekend makes sense for the midfielder given the type of opposition Sunderland are up against.

CM: Dan Neil

Neil has been a consistent presence in the side and will remain in the starting lineup barring any late injury concerns.

LW: Jack Clarke

Clarke is this team’s talisman and is the first name on the team sheet.

AM: Jobe Bellingham

Bellingham missed the game against Millwall, with Mowbray instead opting to rest the 18-year-old for the first time this season.

But a return to the team is likely given how important he has been since joining last summer.

RW: Abdoullah Ba

Dodds will have another decision to make over the right-wing, with Patrick Roberts also an option, but Ba might just edge it this weekend.

ST: Mason Burstow

Sunderland’s strikers have been a concern this season due to their lack of goals, but Burstow has still been the standout performer among the quartet, and is likely to keep his place in the team this weekend.