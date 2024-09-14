Sunderland head into their Championship encounter with Plymouth Argyle at the top of the table after four straight wins from their opening four games of the season.

If the Black Cats defeat the Pilgrims, then it will be a record-breaking fifth successive league win for the club. No Sunderland side has ever won the first five games of the season in the club's history.

The Wearsiders go into the match as favourites, with Wayne Rooney's men sitting in 22nd position, without a win from their opening four games.

Thankfully for the Black Cats, their international stars have returned unscathed but Regis Le Bris revealed some intriguing team news ahead of the encounter.

Chris Mepham and Milan Aleksic could debut against Plymouth Argyle

Chris Mepham and Milan Aleksic arrived on Wearside on deadline day following their respective moves from Bournemouth and FK Radnicki 1923; Mepham joined on a season-long loan, while Aleksic arrived for a reported €3.7 million (£3.12m), as per Mozzart Sport.

Le Bris confirmed that both are available ahead of the Wearsiders' trip to Plymouth and could make their debuts for the Black Cats. However, it is likely that both will start on the bench considering Sunderland's strong start.

Elsewhere, Sunderland captain, Dan Neil, returns from suspension, having served his one-match ban. The central-midfielder was sent off for two bookable offences against Burnley. Neil will face a battle to return to the starting eleven, given the performances of Alan Browne and Chris Rigg in the middle of the park.

Several of Sunderland's players were out on international duty, with Trai Hume and Dan Ballard representing Northern Ireland, while Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham represented England at youth level. Fortunately for Le Bris, all four returned without injury.

Sunderland's Ahmed Abdullahi and Salis Abdul Samed out of Plymouth clash

Unlike Mepham and Aleksic, Sunderland's other deadline day signings will not be available for their clash against Plymouth.

Salis Abdul Samed is out of the Championship tie, but Le Bris revealed that the defensive-midfielder is not far off making his debut for the side.

The manager confirmed that the Ghanian international was recovering from a minor injury and expects him to be fit for the trip to Watford at the latest, while the 24-year-old could be available for the Wearsiders' clash with Middlesbrough in a week's time.

As for Sunderland's new striker, Ahmed Abdullahi, the news was more damning.

Le Bris revealed that the 20-year-old will be out until the festive period after undergoing surgery on a pre-existing groin problem. He also claimed that the club were aware of the injury when they signed the striker from KAA Gent, as per the Northern Echo.

Elsewhere, Aji Alese, Niall Huggins and Jenson Steelt remain out with long-term injuries. While Alese was ruled out for approximately 12 weeks, Huggins and Steelt are not expected back until the new year.

Sunderland's current long-term injury list - per various sources Player Injury Expected return Aji Alese Ankle December Ahmed Abdullahi Groin December Jenson Steelt Knee New year Niall Huggins Knee New year

While Sunderland have five players out for the trip to Plymouth, new boys Mepham and Aleksic are available and could debut, although both will likely start on the bench.

Dan Neil returns to the squad following suspension, but Sunderland's captain faces a fight for a starting spot, given the form of Browne and Rigg.

New signing, Abdullahi, will be out for some time and joins Alese, Steelt and Huggins on the treatment table.