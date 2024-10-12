Academy players are gold dust to football clubs because of their popularity with fans and the cash they can generate from sales.

Sunderland are a club who have been praised for their recent work at the Academy of Light, with players like Chris Rigg, Dan Neil and Tommy Watson making an impact on the first team.

In recent times, Jordan Pickford and Jordan Henderson are the two most prosperous talents to have departed the North East club, with both making an impact on the international stage.

Henderson made a significant impact for the club during a successful spell for the club in the Premier League before departing for Liverpool in a reported £20m deal, one which was highly profitable for the Wearsiders.

Jordan Henderson was instrumental for Sunderland in the Premier League

Having come through the academy, Henderson became a highly influential member of the Sunderland first team during the club's Premier League era.

The central-midfielder made his debut as a teenager for the first team in an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Chelsea in November 2008. He then spent the second half of the 2008/09 season on loan at Coventry City, where he made 10 Championship appearances.

The following season, Henderson became a regular in the Sunderland side and made 33 Premier League appearances, scoring once and assisting five times. The central-midfielder bagged his first goal and assist in a 4-3 defeat to Manchester City in December of the 2009/10 season.

As Sunderland grew into a competitive Premier League outfit, Henderson developed into an influential figure in the engine of the Black Cats's midfield and showcased his ability as a leader of men despite his tender years.

In his final season at the club, Henderson guided the club to a 10th place finish - a finish the club has failed to top since. The midfielder departed the club having scored three and assisted four during his closing campaign.

Sunderland secured £20m for future Liverpool captain

Liverpool signed Henderson from Sunderland for a reported £20m in the summer of 2011, as per BBC Sport.

Although the Black Cats were reluctant to lose the academy product, the reported £20m represented a substantial fee at the time, and when Liverpool come calling, there is usually one outcome.

The central-midfielder slotted straight into the Liverpool side alongside Steven Gerrard, but many were unsure whether the prospect would live up to his supposed potential.

In the summer of 2015, Brendan Rodgers appointed Henderson as Liverpool captain. Speaking to the club website, he said: "I'm absolutely delighted and proud. It is a great honour and a huge privilege to be named as the captain of this football club."

When Jürgen Klopp was appointed as the Reds' manager in October 2015, some believed it would signal the end for Henderson, but he emerged as a key player in the German's side.

While his ability will always be questioned, nobody can question his achievements. During his stint on Merseyside, the ex-Sunderland man won a wealth of trophies, including the Premier League, Champions League and Club World Cup.

Jordan Henderson's career statistics by club - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Sunderland 79 5 11 Coventry City 13 1 2 Liverpool 492 33 59 Al-Ettifaq 19 0 5 Ajax 24 0 5

Jordan Henderson linked with sensational Sunderland return

Recent reports from The Sun claim that Henderson could be set to make a shock return to Wearside due to a lack of playing time at Ajax.

There was always going to be a sense of inevitability that the 34-year-old would be linked with a return to Sunderland towards the end of his playing career, but it would be a surprise if it were to happen now.

While the move would generate considerable hype among supporters, the overriding question would be whether Henderson could get into the Black Cats' current side.

With Dan Neil and Chris Rigg playing in the hub of Sunderland's midfield, and the likes of Alan Browne and Salis Abdul Samed available, Henderson would struggle for playing time.

Although the 81-match capped England international would bring leadership to the dressing room, the emphasis should be on the current side, who are currently sat top of the Championship.

Henderson would argue that he still has something to offer and would potentially have a host of suitors. A loan move to an English side seems like the most likely scenario, and it will be intriguing to see if Sunderland reveal their stance on the situation.

Related Ex-Liverpool star Jordan Henderson touted for emotional Sunderland AFC return Jordan Henderson is being tracked by sides in the first and second tiers of English football, and a return to Wearside may not be out of the question.

Henderson made a significant impact on the pitch for Sunderland and helped the club to one of their best Premier League finishes, ending the 2010/11 season in 10th.

His reported £20m move to Liverpool provided the club with a healthy financial boost as he went on to win it all with the Merseyside outfit.

With his future at Ajax uncertain, a possible return to the North East could be on the horizon, in what would be one of the transfers of the season.