Despite Leeds United dropping points on Saturday, Sunderland look on track to finish the season in the play-off places, when their future will become a lottery.

Such uncertainty around how the season will finish is making it harder to plan for next season, with the carrot of Premier League football throwing up some difficult decisions for Kristjaan Speakman and co.

Those decisions revolve around a host of contract situations, with several of the Black Cats' first team entering the final year of their contracts this summer.

Patrick Roberts to enter final year of contract this summer

One player who will enter the final year of his contract is Patrick Roberts, who reminded Sunderland supporters of what he is capable of with a defining assist against Millwall.

The winger's cross supplied Trai Hume, who hammered home an emphatic volley to give the Wearsiders all three points despite Luke O'Nien's penalty miss.

Roberts' assist means his tally for the season is now seven, which places him as the club's biggest supplier of goals ahead of Hume. Furthermore, he ranks within the top seven for assists in the Championship.

As it stands, neither Speakman nor Regis Le Bris have addressed the 28-year-old's contract situation, but that does not mean discussions are not going on behind the scenes.

Sunderland's director of football spoke publicly about the futures of Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin, who have been linked with moves away from the Stadium of Light, saying that talks are on hold until the summer.

While there has not been reported interest in Roberts since Luton Town last summer, it is likely the club will follow the same stance as they await their Championship fate.

Related Everton enter transfer chase for £40m-rated Sunderland star The Toffees have entered the race for the Black Cats starlet.

Why Roberts deserves a fresh Sunderland deal

Roberts has had his doubters during his time on Wearside, but the former Manchester City man has shown why he is deserving of a fresh deal with his performances this season.

The Englishman ranks in the top 96 percentile in the Championship for key passes, averaging two key passes per 90 minutes, while he averages 1.42 successful crosses per 90 minutes, placing him in the top 95 percentile.

Moreover, the winger has cemented his reputation as one of the league's best dribblers by averaging 1.78 successful dribbles per 90 minutes, placing him in the top 96 percentile.

Roberts has spent over three years at the Stadium of Light since securing a free transfer from City in January 2022 and has been a fantastic servant to the club.

At 28, he should still be able to offer the Black Cats some value over the next couple of years, and he is yet to show any signs of decline.

Of course, if the club achieve promotion to the Premier League, then some will question whether he can make the step-up, but he is surely worthy of the opportunity.