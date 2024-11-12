Sunderland are preparing to put a huge price tag on Jobe Bellingham to fend off interest from other teams during the January transfer window.

This is according to a report from Football Insider, who believe that it's unlikely that Bellingham will secure a move away from the Stadium of Light during the winter window.

Bellingham is likely to be one of a number of Black Cats players that have attracted interest since the start of the season, with their on-field success likely to have captured the attention of many scouts.

Jobe Bellingham's 2024/25 campaign at Sunderland (As of November 12th, 2024) [All competitions] Appearances 13 Goals 2 Assists 1

Chris Rigg, 17, is thought to be a man of interest after becoming a crucial first-teamer under Regis Le Bris, with his performances impressing many.

Dennis Cirkin has also been linked with a move away from Wearside, with Leeds United reported to be interested in the ex-Spurs man.

But Regis Le Bris will be hoping that he can keep his squad together for the second half of the season, as he looks to guide the club to the Premier League.

Considering the competition they face for a return to the top flight, the Black Cats' board will know that this won't be an easy task, and that could potentially persuade them to resist attractive offers for some of their key men during the January window.

The hierarchy at the SoL haven't been afraid to cash in on important players in recent years, with Ross Stewart moving to Southampton and Jack Clarke sealing an exit during the previous window, but they may be keen to retain some of their key players this term to strengthen their chances of promotion.

Sunderland prepared to take a strong stance on Jobe Bellingham

Football Insider have reported that the Black Cats are prepared to slap a "huge price tag" on Bellingham to try and fend off any interest in his signature.

The teenager, who is attracting interest from Premier League clubs and elite teams in Europe, is believed to be flattered by this interest, but is "unlikely" to leave his current club in January whilst they are fighting for promotion.

Dortmund, who previously signed his older brother Jude and richly benefitted from this, are one team who could end up missing out on the Englishman.

Jobe's contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2028 and with this in mind, the Championship side are in a very strong negotiating position, which has allowed them to take such a tough stance on the player.

Regis Le Bris will be pleased with Sunderland's stance on Jobe Bellingham

Bellingham may not have scored and assisted that regularly this season, but he has still been an important player.

Continuing to develop in the middle of the park, he will only get better and that can only be a good thing for the Black Cats, who will be keen to remain in the promotion mix.

Retaining him may also work out well for owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, because Bellingham could make him an even bigger profit in future windows.

And from Bellingham's point of view, he could benefit from staying put, considering he's winning a very decent amount of game time on Wearside at this point.

He isn't guaranteed that game time elsewhere.