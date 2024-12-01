Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson ahead of a potential swoop.

This is according to The Sun, who have gone on to report that Spurs will keep an eye on the player for the rest of the year too, as they weigh up whether to make a move for the Englishman.

The 24-year-old has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Black Cats since the latter stages of the 2021/22 campaign.

They went on to be promoted back to the Championship at the end of that season, with the shot-stopper's contributions helping them to escape from the clutches of League One.

The Wearside outfit then went on to secure a top-six finish back in the second tier at the end of the 202/23 campaign, before falling well short last term.

Patterson has been fairly consistent throughout this period though, and along with Sheffield United's Michael Cooper, Patterson has been able to establish himself as one of the best keepers outside the Premier League.

Anthony Patterson's 2024/25 campaign at Sunderland (Source: Sofascore) | [League games only] Average Sofascore rating 7.01 Appearances 14 Starts 14 Goals conceded per game 0.8 Goals prevented 1.98 Total duels won (%) 100% Clean sheets 7 (Statistics correct as of December 1st, 2024)

Tottenham weighing up Anthony Patterson approach

Patterson has attracted plenty of interest in the past.

Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers were previously linked with a move for the shot-stopper, but clubs higher up the English top tier have also been linked with a move for him.

Manchester United and Liverpool are two teams that were believed to have taken an interest earlier this season, but another team have now entered the mix and could beat the duo to his signature.

Spurs will keep tabs on Patterson for the remainder of the year, before deciding whether he will become an "emergency signing", according to The Sun.

With Vicario currently out of action, the North London outfit need cover, and Patterson could potentially come in and become an important figure in the English capital.

He may need to sit on the bench at times though - and Tottenham also have a couple of other options in mind - including Burnley's James Trafford and Anger stopper Yahia Fofana.

Sunderland should look to retain Anthony Patterson

Having sold Jack Clarke during the summer window, the Black Cats should be looking to keep the remainder of their squad together.

Patterson is such an important player between the sticks, and even though Simon Moore came in for him when he was injured earlier this season, the 24-year-old's departure would be sorely felt.

His contract doesn't expire until 2028 either, so the Wearside outfit shouldn't be under too much pressure to sell him.

The Black Cats are also competing for promotion at this point, despite some disappointing recent results.

Whilst they are still in the mix for promotion, it would be a mistake to cash in on one or two of their best players, so retaining their squad should be a key January priority.