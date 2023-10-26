Highlights Sunderland's strategy of developing young players and selling them for profit is similar to Brighton's successful model in the Premier League.

Midfield duo Rigg and Bellingham are highly regarded and have the potential to play for England in the future.

Sunderland must ensure they can offer a project that matches the ambitions of Rigg and Bellingham to keep them at the club and continue benefiting from their talent.

Sunderland have rightly developed a reputation as one of the best clubs in the country for giving young players a chance in the first-team.

It’s been apparent for some time that the strategy at the Stadium of Light has focused on emerging talent, with the Black Cats a great place for exciting youngsters to show what they can do, helping the team progress in the process.

Yet, part of this plan will also mean players are sold, hopefully for a significant profit, with the money then reinvested into the team.

As Brighton have shown in the Premier League, there’s nothing wrong with this. In fact, it’s to be applauded, as Sunderland aren’t just throwing money around hoping something will work.

But, the tricky part of this strategy is finding the right balance in terms of ensuring the team remains competitive.

Sunderland signings 2023/24

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has made it clear that building a successful side is the priority, and you would imagine he will get the chance to prove that with Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

Sunderland duo could be set for the highest level

Whilst there are many excellent young players at the Stadium of Light, there is a lot of justifiable hype around midfield duo Rigg and Bellingham.

Firstly, 16-year-old Rigg is already featuring in the first-team, which is some achievement when you consider his age. Technically sound, he doesn’t look out of place in the Championship, and as he continues to develop physically, you would expect him to be a formidable player.

His 18-year-old teammate Bellingham is a bit further along in that respect, and he is already attracting admirers from across the continent due to his outstanding performances this season.

Being the younger brother of Real Madrid’s Jude meant he was always going to be under the spotlight, but the former Birmingham player is carving out a name for himself.

Again, he has exactly what Sunderland want with his technical skills, and he also has an athleticism that allows him to compete in such a tough league at this age.

Of course, you don’t want to put too much pressure on these young kids, but both represent England at youth level, and it would be no surprise if they went on to play for the Three Lions in a major tournament in their career.

Therefore, Sunderland must ensure they continue to benefit from the duo for as long as possible.

As mentioned, bigger clubs are already monitoring the pair, so it will test Tony Mowbray, Speakman and all involved on the football side, as they look to convince Rigg and Bellingham they should remain on Wearside for the next few years.

Clearly, they will have ambitions of playing in the Premier League, and probably very quickly. So, the pressure will be on Sunderland to ensure they can deliver a project that matches up to that, otherwise they will move on.

That may seem hasty, but many youngsters now have their career path mapped out, and the onus is on clubs to show how they can help the player achieve their goals, which is what Sunderland have done so well in the past, and why, for example, Bellingham decided to leave his hometown club for the north-east.

There’s no reason to doubt the club given how well they have been run in recent years, but all eyes will be on Rigg and Bellingham to see how they develop, as they have the potential to be the jewels in the crown for this Sunderland strategy.