It has been an excellent start to the season for Sunderland under new manager Regis Le Bris.

The 2023/24 campaign was a hugely frustrating one for the Black Cats, as they ultimately finished 16th in the Championship, just six points clear of the relegation zone.

That came after they had spent the last few months of the season somewhat stagnating under interim boss Mike Dodds, after the decision to replace Tony Mowbray with Michael Beale badly backfired.

However, Sunderland have been resurgent at the start of this season under Le Bris, and they are now in a position to challenge for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Even so, there is a long way to go before that is decided, and there may be some concern at The Stadium of Light about the upcoming January transfer window.

With the Black Cats impressing so much, there are certain players who will be attracting transfer interest from elsewhere, and losing them would be a big blow to their hopes for the season.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at three players Sunderland simply cannot afford to let any lingering clubs from elsewhere sign in January, right here.

Chris Rigg

He may only be 17-years-old, but Chris Rigg is already becoming integral to this Black Cats side, and when fit and available, has been an ever-present this season.

Indeed, it was arguably shown how key he is to this side during his absence due to injury from last weekend's goalless draw with a struggling QPR side.

The teenager has already chipped in with some vital - and brilliantly finished - goals this season, all of which is starting to attract attention from elsewhere.

Reports have suggested that Manchester United could make a move for the midfielder in the January window, as they look to beat other top-flight clubs to his services.

Sunderland though, surely cannot let him go at that point, both due to how important he is now, and the asset he can become in the future as he continues to develop.

Jobe Bellingham

Joining from Birmingham last summer, Jobe Bellingham enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with the Black Cats in the 2023/24 season.

That has largely continued this time around, with the 19-year-old forming an effective partnership with Rigg in the centre of the park.

However, Bellingham is another who will surely continue to attract interest, having been linked with the likes of Crystal Palace, Brentford and Southampton in the summer.

Again though, it will be the case here that Sunderland will be keen to keep hold of one of their most influential figures, whose value could also increase the more he develops.

Trai Hume

After a slow start to his time at The Stadium of Light, Trai Hume emerged as a vital figure for the Black Cats last season.

The right-back was an ever-present in the league during the 2023/24 campaign, producing a string of excellent performances, trends that have continued this time round.

It feels inevitable though, that those efforts will attract interest from elsewhere, and Galatsaray were reported to have had a bid for the Northern Ireland international rejected in the summer.

But with the quality he is producing for the club, and considering their lack of depth on the right of defence, Hume is surely not someone Sunderland can let go anytime soon.