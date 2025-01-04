Sunderland have progressed well this season under Regis Le Bris, with the club currently in the mix for automatic promotion.

The Black Cats could benefit from some additions in January though, even though their current first-teamers have done a good job during the 2024/25 campaign.

An injection of experience could make all the difference in the promotion race and there are a couple of areas they could definitely look at strengthening before the January transfer window closes.

They may also offload some players during the current window to make room for others and it will be interesting to see how much owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is willing to spend.

Below, we have listed two players that the Wearside outfit should consider recruiting sooner rather than later.

Harvey Vale

Chelsea's Harvey Vale is an extremely versatile player and that could make him a very useful player at the Stadium of Light.

The wing area could benefit from strengthening, with the likes of Romaine Mundle, Tommy Watson and Ian Poveda spending time out injured this season. Jack Clarke is no longer at the club either, so recruiting Vale on a permanent deal could allow them to have an extra option in this department if required.

Vale can also play at left-back, offering useful cover for Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese, who have had injury issues of their own on Wearside, while the Chelsea academy product has proven an asset in central and attacking midfield during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Still just 21, a permanent deal could see the Black Cats make a handsome profit in the future and he would certainly fit the profile of player that we've seen Kristjaan Speakman and Louis-Dreyfus recruit in recent years.

The previous EFL experience he has under his belt at former loan club Bristol Rovers could benefit him if he takes a step down the football pyramid while Sunderland is likely to be an attractive destination given the experiences of the likes of Clarke, Jobe Bellingham, and Chris Rigg.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Stadium of Light outfit are one of a number of clubs interested in Vale, which suggests a move may not be too far away.

Ben Brereton Diaz

The Black Cats could do with a bit more forward firepower.

Wilson Isidor has shown his class at times this season, and even though he went on a mini-goal drought, the Frenchman is still someone who can be one of the best forwards in the division on his day.

Eliezer Mayenda is also a promising player and Aaron Connolly has had his moments but Nazariy Rusyn hasn't been able to make an impact this season and Ahmed Abdullahi has been injured.

With this in mind, they could benefit from making a loan signing in this area and Ben Brereton Diaz would be a very shrewd loan acquisition. He has scored hatfuls of goals in the Championship before and can be used both off the left and centrally.

The Chilean hasn't been able to impress at Southampton, but a temporary move away from the Saints could benefit him and allow him to gain confidence before heading back to the south coast.

Sheffield United are also believed to be interested in the player, having richly benefitted from having him at their disposal during the second half of last season, but the Black Cats could also be a decent option if they join the race.