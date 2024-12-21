With the January transfer window on the horizon, Sunderland will be bracing themselves for substantial bids for some of their star players.

The Black Cats have enjoyed a promising first half to the Championship season, and despite an indifferent run of form, the club are strong contenders for the automatic positions.

Several of the Sunderland contingent have been linked with moves away from the club and FLW takes a look at who will be sought after in January.

Jobe Bellingham

Jobe Bellingham has been one of the standout performers for Sunderland this season, with the teenager becoming one of the most desired players in the Championship.

His performances have not gone unnoticed and when you are the younger brother of one of the best players in world football, you are bound to attract more attention than most.

The 18-year-old has been strongly linked to follow in his brother's footsteps, with Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund reportedly interested in the midfielder, according to TBR Football.

Sky Sports have reported that Bellingham is valued at €25m (approximately £20.73m) by Sunderland, but the club are keen to hold on to the player past January.

Jobe Bellingham's 2024/25 Championship statistics - per SofaScore Statistics Total Appearances 18 Goals 3 Assists 3 Accurate passes per game 32.7 (86%) Tackles per game 2.3 Total duels won 6.2 (51%)

Chris Rigg

Chris Rigg has been a revelation for Sunderland this campaign and, as a result, has become one of the most talked about young players in English football.

The teenager started the season as a substitute but jumped on the opportunity to make an impact on the first team, with the 18-year-old becoming one of the club's top performers.

Given his tender age, the midfielder has been touted as one of the best upcoming players in the game and has drawn attention from a host of clubs, including Manchester United. However, like Bellingham, his valuation is north of £20m, according to Frichajes.

Rigg only signed his first professional contract in the summer, meaning the Black Cats are in a strong selling position, but it would be unsurprising if offers came in for the midfielder in January.

Anthony Patterson

Sunderland's shot-stopper Anthony Patterson has been linked with a move to several Premier League giants, including Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Liverpool.

The 24-year-old has continued to look assured between the sticks and has kept seven clean sheets in the Championship this season, making him one of the league's best goalkeepers.

Considering he has been linked with such prestigious clubs, it can be assumed that Patterson's role would be as a back-up goalkeeper in the top flight, which could make such a move unappealing.

Patterson's contract runs until 2028, meaning it would take a substantial offer to prize the goalkeeper away from the Stadium of Light, who will not want to lose him in January.

Having a host of players linked with big moves away from the club is flattering to Sunderland and is a compliment to the faith they have put in their young squad.

Given their strong league position, the Black Cats will not want to lose any of their prized assets as it could jeopardize their Premier League aspirations.

With the club in a healthy financial position, it would take sizeable bids to lure any of their stars away from the club, which will ease supporters' worries.