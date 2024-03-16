Highlights Amad Diallo is a popular choice to bring know-how back to Sunderland.

After a stellar first season back in the second tier fuelled by young, top flight loanees, Sunderland have gone for a more permanent approach this time around.

The Black Cats secured Jack Clarke's signature at the start of 2022/23, after the winger impressed massively on a temporary deal from Tottenham Hotspur.

Ellis Simms arrived on loan from Everton for half the season, and Joe Gelhardt also joined from Leeds United to bolster the ranks in the striking department.

Edouard Michut added French flair to the engine room from Paris Saint-Germain, but it was Amad Diallo, the Manchester United youngster, who became the darling of the north-east.

Daniel Ballard and Aji Alese were defensive additions from Arsenal and West Ham United respectively, adding further youthful exuberance to an exciting project that was brewing under Tony Mowbray.

Fast-forward to this term, and the Wearside outfit were at it again with their signings from leagues above them in stature.

Nathan Bishop came in from Manchester United to rival Anthony Patterson in net, while Luis Semedo and Jenson Seelt were impressive coups from Benfica and PSV Eindhoven, and Timothee Pembele was the most recent capture from the French capital, with the right-back graduating through the PSG academy.

Mason Burstow was Sunderland's only Premier League loanee, with the Black Cats presumably afraid of the chaos of the recall that many top clubs had began to abuse mid-season, derailing the loan club's campaign by usually ripping one of their standout players out of their well-oiled system.

But now, with Sunderland's play-off hopes dwindling, they look set for a summer of improvement and the potential loss of a couple of key names, with top clubs circling some of their star assets.

Here, FLW takes a peek at which Premier League players might be available to bring some top-division know-how to the young group at the Stadium of Light.

Realistic Premier League targets Player Current club Amad Diallo Manchester United Nat Phillips Cardiff City (on loan from Liverpool) Tim Iroegbunam Aston Villa Divin Mubama West Ham United Matheus Franca Crystal Palace

Amad Diallo, Manchester United

It was inevitable, wasn't it?

The sweetheart of Sunderland back in 2022/23, the Ivorian won the hearts of all those in red and white with his outstanding performances and clear love for the club.

The winger scored 14 goals and added four assists in all competitions for the Black Cats, as his spellbinding form from the number 10 position, as well as on the right wing, propelled Mowbray's side to a surprise top six finish in their first crack back at Championship level.

Diallo has hardly had a kick since his return to United, especially after a long injury lay-off, and with there being plentiful wide options for the Red Devils, Sunderland could well look to lure their old hero back for another promotion push.

Nat Phillips, Liverpool

Currently plying his trade on loan at Cardiff City, Phillips has the experience of being a regular starter at Premier League level when Liverpool suffered their injury crisis at centre-back a few years ago.

Since then, Phillips has found game time hard to come by at Anfield, and has been forced to find temporary homes at Bournemouth and Celtic in search of regular action.

He could perhaps be one that the Reds are keen to move on cheaply this summer, with the post-Jurgen Klopp revolutionary rebuild set to begin.

Tim Iroegbunam, Aston Villa

After impressing in a poor Queens Park Rangers side on loan last season, Aston Villa wanted to keep Iroegbunam around their first team picture to take a look at him.

However, with the form of Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Youri Tielemans, John McGinn, and Jacob Ramsey ahead of him, the central midfielder has found opportunities hard to come by in Birmingham.

With Sunderland potentially braced for offers for their young midfield talents, Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah, they could turn to Iroegbunam and offer the 20-year-old some much-needed first-team experience on loan, with a permanent transfer perhaps out of the Black Cats' price range.

Divin Mubama, West Ham

Another potential loan signing, Mubama has been sat frustrated on the bench in east London all season, despite the Hammers being without a recognised striker for much of the campaign.

Gianluca Scamacca was sold back to Italy, Michail Antonio was ruled out with a long-term injury, and Danny Ings also could not get in the side, with manager David Moyes instead plumping with natural winger Jarrod Bowen up top.

Mubama has featured 12 times for the Hammers this term, but has not found the net in any of his appearances, with all but one coming off the bench.

The Congolese striker is similar in profile to Burstow, in that he can stretch the defensive line in behind with his pace, but he also has the physical attributes to play with his back to goal and link play.

Matheus Franca, Crystal Palace

With Jack Clarke expected to depart for pastures new this summer, there could well be an opening in the left flank berth for Sunderland.

Franca could be the replacement on loan, with the 19-year-old's first-team assurances at Crystal Palace still unknown under new boss Oliver Glasner.

The Eagles have been hesitant to throw the Brazilian youngster into the thick of the Premier League since his arrival from Flamengo, instead bedding him in with under-21's games and late substitute appearances.

However, should he drop down a division, he could well be afforded that full season of senior football to flourish, returning to Palace the following season as a very sellable asset in their develop-and-sell model.