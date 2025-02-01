When Manchester City signed 18-year-old Patrick Roberts in 2015, many were tipping the winger for stardom, but his career followed a turbulent path.

After eight loan moves, League One outfit Sunderland took a gamble on the former Fulham man and offered him an initial six-month deal.

Three years later, and Roberts is still donning the red and white of the Black Cats, with the deal to bring him to the Stadium of Light, an astute piece of business.

Patrick Roberts deal was a win-win for Sunderland

The deal that brought Roberts to the North East was an intelligent one by the Sunderland hierarchy, as if it did not work then the club were under no obligation to retain the winger's services.

It was hard to believe that Roberts had been at City for seven years before finally securing a switch away from the Etihad Stadium, with the Englishman only making three senior appearances for the club in that time.

The Premier League champions had an abundance of talent at their disposal and, as a result, the winger was shipped across Europe, which cannot have been easy.

Clearly, Roberts was a talented player. During his most prolific season in Scotland, the forward bagged 9 goals and 14 assists, but he was unable to replicate that in the moves that followed.

League One presented a level where Roberts was able to find his feet and his performances gathered momentum as he played a pivotal role in the Wearsiders' play-off triumph.

Roberts had done enough to secure his long-term future at the club and penned a two-year deal with Sunderland in 2022 as the club prepared for life in the Championship.

Roberts has been a great servant to the club

Looking back at Roberts' career to date at the Stadium of Light will bring a smile to Sunderland supporters' faces due to his popularity at the club.

The Wearside faithful want the 27-year-old to succeed and have backed his ability even through the toughest of times on Wearside.

Sunderland's return to the Championship in 2022 was a season where the winger showcased his best football, and it was an absolute joy to watch him and Amad Diallo's sparkling partnership under Tony Mowbray.

It has not always been easy for Roberts, and he has come in for criticism at times, but that is only because the Wearsiders know just how good he can be.

This season, the 27-year-old has looked back to his best, with the winger clearly benefiting from Regis Le Bris' free-flowing attacking system.

Since their League One days, the club have continued to evolve, but plaudits must go to Roberts, who has remained and performed through a period of change.

Patrick Roberts' Sunderland statistics by season - per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 17 2 1 2022/23 48 5 7 2023/24 32 0 2 2024/25 28 2 5

While Roberts was tipped for greater things than Championship football, credit must go to the player for persevering and finding the right club for him.

A home was all the winger needed, and now he has that, his eyes will be fixed on the Premier League where he has unfinished business.