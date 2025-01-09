This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland have been encouraged to secure a sensational transfer deal for Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee, who formerly played under current boss Regis Le Bris at Lorient and is of interest to the Frenchman ahead of a potential reunion.

The Black Cats are likely going to need to optimise the January transfer window in order to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League come May, with the race for the top-two intensifying amid stiff competition from league leaders Leeds United alongside Burnley and Sheffield United, who were both relegated from the top-flight last term.

Sunderland are currently in fourth position, although they're separated from second-placed Burnley by just two points and recently sent out something of a statement by beating the Blades 2-1 at the Stadium of Light on New Year's Day.

Le Bris' side have arguably been the division's surprise package this season and deserve to be commended for remaining in the promotion pack when the momentum could have quite well fizzled out following an electrifying start to the campaign, but they're admittedly falling short in the way of squad depth at the moment and will hope for a busy month.

Sunderland's transfer interest in Roma's Enzo Le Fee

Sunderland are yet to make a signing after a week of the January window, but they're working on a stunning potential deal for Le Fee.

According to reports, the Championship promotion hopefuls are locked in negotiations with Roma over a move for Le Fee, who joined the Italian giants for a reported €23 million sum, but now looks poised to depart this month.

That's because the 24-year-old has made just 10 appearances across all competitions in the first-half of the season, despite arriving in the Italian capital with a honed reputation as one of the most accomplished midfielders in French top-flight football following five successful years with Lorient and Rennes respectively.

It was with the former where Le Fee played under Le Bris, who is said to be keen to reunite with the talented ex-France youth international after revealing a midfielder was on his January transfer wishlist last week.

Reports have stated that talks have been held between the two clubs, with Sunderland eyeing an initial loan deal with a view to a permanent switch in the summer - which would likely be dependent on promotion at the end of the current term.

Meanwhile, it's said that Spanish side Real Betis have also been in discussions over a move, while Le Fee also has interest from Lille and was previously believed to be in favour of a move back to his native France.

At this stage, Sunderland are yet to strike an agreement with Roma as the saga looks set to toil on further into the window.

Sunderland and Regis Le Bris backed for ambitious Enzo Le Fee, Roma transfer hunt

This would certainly represent a statement of intent from the Black Cats if they can pull the deal off.

Le Fee is an outstanding midfielder who excelled in both Ligue 1 and the UEFA Europa League last season and at 24, still has plenty of further growth and potential to supplement his existing pedigree and proven class, which could be an instant game-changer in the middle of the park for Sunderland.

Enzo Le Fee's career stats by club via FotMob, as of January 8 Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2018-2023 Lorient 142 8 16 2023-2024 Rennes 35 0 5 2024- Roma 10 0 0

It's a very ambitious deal, of course, but Le Bris' ties to the fellow Frenchman could seemingly hand Sunderland a helpful advantage as they look to complete a move which could go down as one of the most spectacular at Championship level in many a year.

There is still a school of thought that it could just prove to be out of Sunderland's reach, given Le Fee's esteemed top-flight body of work, but the club have been praised for showing ambition in a deal which all supporters are desperate to see completed.

FLW asked our Sunderland fan pundit, Jack Austwicke, if he expects Sunderland to complete the deal and certain reservations were offered, though little doubt remains over just how ambitious and impressive the swoop could prove to be.

"Enzo Le Fee, it's one of those where people will say he's good without watching him but you've seen he's played for Lorient, Rennes and Roma," Jack told FLW.

"He's played for some big European clubs and he's been sold for decently-sized transfer fees, he must be a good footballer. It's one of them ones.

"It's ambitious and I love it, but whether we can pull this off is another thing. There's a lot of reports flying about that he'd prefer a move back to France.

"I hope we do, I really hope we do (get a deal done for Le Fee). But I think it might be a bit of a stretch, and the option to buy seems crazy because he went for €23 million.

That's probably decreased by now, I would imagine, but either way they're signings we've got to make if we want to be in the Premier League."