Sunderland described Eliezer Mayenda as Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘worst nightmare’ as he made it four goals in two games against the Owls this season on Friday night.

Having suffered back-to-back defeats, the Black Cats made the trip to Hillsborough in a fragile state, with Regis Le Bris’ men knowing they needed to win to keep their top two hopes alive.

Championship Table (as of 3/3/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 35 50 76 2 Sheffield United 35 23 73 3 Burnley 34 34 68 4 Sunderland 35 20 65

Therefore, it was a surprise to see the boss make several changes for the game, with Mayenda replacing top scorer Wilson Isidor as the number nine.

Eliezer Mayenda shines in Sunderland win at Sheffield Wednesday

However, it was an inspired decision, as Mayenda made the difference against Wednesday, as he scored twice in the 2-1 win.

Whilst there was some controversy with the opener, the 19-year-old finished well after the ball appeared to strike his arm in the build-up. He then followed that up with a superb header from a brilliant Trai Hume cross to score the winner in front of the packed away end.

As mentioned, that was the second time he had scored twice against Wednesday, as the Spaniard hit a double back in August when Sunderland thrashed Wednesday 4-0 at the Stadium of Light.

That means four of his six league goals this season have come against Danny Rohl’s side, which the Sunderland social media team are well aware of.

That’s because they shared a clip showing those four goals, stating Mayenda is ‘Sheffield Wednesday’s worst nightmare’.

Eliezer Mayenda can have a big role in Sunderland’s promotion push

It was a big win for Sunderland on Friday, and it was a reminder of what Mayenda is capable of.

Given Isidor’s form, it’s understandable that he hasn’t been given many opportunities as the central striker, as the Frenchman has been an outstanding signing, and he is clearly the main man going forward.

But, Maydena has shown he is a capable backup, and he is also useful when he plays out wide with his close control and his ability to beat his man.

So, those two goals will no doubt boost his confidence ahead of the run-in, and Le Bris will be pleased for the player that his hard work has got some recognition for his match-winning contribution.

Now, the challenge is for Mayenda to show some consistency, with Sheffield Wednesday sure to be glad that they have likely seen the last of the forward this season.

Sunderland are back in action this weekend when they host Cardiff City.