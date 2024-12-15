Roy Keane had an eye for a transfer during his managerial spell with Sunderland. Having forged a significant reputation in his playing career, the Irishman was able to lure talented prospects to the Stadium of Light.

Craig Gordon, Steed Malbranque and Kieran Richardson are all examples of 'big names' who Keane was able to persuade to join the Black Cats during his reign.

However, the former Manchester United captain did not always get it right. In January 2008, he lured Rade Prica to Wearside from Danish side Aalborg for a reported £2m.

The Swedish international made an instant impact, scoring on his debut off the bench against Birmingham City. Sending the crowd into raptures, it appeared the Wearsiders had a new hero, but the Swede never built on his goal and became a flop in red and white.

Rade Prica made a great first impression on Sunderland supporters

Having signed on New Year's Day, Prica had to wait until the end of January to be included in Sunderland's match day squad against Birmingham.

The Swede was named on Keane's bench, with the manager opting for Kenwyne Jones and Anthony Stokes up front. With the Black Cats 1-0 up, the Irishman was keen to build on his side's lead and brought Prica on for Dwight Yorke.

After just 19 minutes of being on the pitch, Prica calmly lofted his effort over Maik Taylor to send the home end into raptures. Prica did not rest on his laurels and found the net again, only to have his goal ruled out for handball by Mark Halsey.

Having made such a great first impression at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland supporters were full of praise for Keane, who appeared to have unearthed a Swedish gem.

However, Prica failed to build on his smashing start and only appeared for the Black Cats on five more occasions, playing a total of just 206 minutes that season.

While the Swedish international remained on Wearside for the following campaign, he did not feature once and signed for Rosenborg in March 2009.

Roy Keane steered Sunderland to safety in debut Premier League season

Although it would have been great for Prica to have gone on to better things, Keane was fixated on maintaining Sunderland's top flight status above all else.

After their victory over Birmingham, the Black Cats managed just five more wins, which included a run of three successive wins over Aston Villa, West Ham United and Fulham.

The Wearsiders ended the season on 39 points, which is often a relegation total, but it was enough to secure Keane and the Wearsiders a respectable 15th place finish.

In keeping Sunderland up, the Irishman achieved something which often alludes newly promoted sides, which was some feat considering it was his debut managerial job.

Prica went on to be a hit in Norway with Rosenborg

Having not made a senior appearance for exactly a year, Prica might have been concerned that he had lost his scoring touch when he arrived in Norway.

Although the Swede failed to net in his first three league games, he went on to have the best season of his playing career, scoring 17 and assisting 11 in 28 games.

Determined to prove the season had not been a fluke, Prica went on to contribute a total of 65 goals and 22 assists for the Norwegian club, where he made 141 appearances.

The Swedish international went on to make 485 club appearances, scoring 173 goals and contributing 73 assists. Furthermore, he scored two goals in 14 international appearances, netting against Ecuador and Montenegro.

Rade Prica's career statistics by club - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Hansa Rostock 123 23 23 Aalborg 58 31 8 Sunderland 6 1 0 Rosenborg 141 65 22 Maccabi Tel Aviv 82 31 13 Helsingborgs 57 15 5 Maccabi Petah Tikva 9 3 0 Landskrona 9 4 2

The signing of Prica was one which was meant to bolster Keane's attack and although the Swede did play a part in Sunderland's season, his impact was minimal.

Although the transfer did not pay off, the Black Cats boss made supporters push Prica to the back of their minds by masterminding an incredible survival season which will always be remembered.