Not many players go from being relegated from the Championship to signing for a Premier League outfit, but in 2005, Nyron Nosworthy did just that.

Having suffered relegation with Gillingham, the right-back made a surprising move to Sunderland, who had just been promoted under Mick McCarthy.

Although the Jamaican was considered a squad signing, he went on to build an everlasting reputation and may go down as the maybe club's greatest-ever cult hero.

When Nosworthy was announced as a Sunderland player, journalists assumed he would be a squad player who would provide backup to Stephen Wright.

The words of his new manager went some way to reaffirming that view, and although they seemed a tad harsh, they were honest.

"We are delighted to have signed Nyron, who joins the club as an experienced defender despite his relatively young age," said McCarthy.

"I am sure he will provide Stephen Wright with strong competition for the right-back berth next season."

McCarthy's words cannot have instilled much confidence into Nosworthy, but maybe they spurred him on to prove that he was more than just competition.

Nosworthy endured a shaky start under Mick McCarthy

As many predicted, Nosworthy found the leap from the Championship to the Premier League challenging, with the defender thrown straight into choppy waters.

The right-back started the season on the Sunderland bench against Charlton Athletic but came on after 10 minutes due to Stephen Wright sustaining knee ligament damage.

Wright's injury meant the defender was entrusted with the right-back position for the remainder of the season, whether McCarthy liked it or not.

Nosworthy struggled to keep up with the pace of the top flight, which was fair given he had gone from defending Darren Byfield to chasing after Thierry Henry.

Mistakes marred the right-back's first season at the club, but perhaps this was the season that made him. There is no steeper learning curve than the Premier League and Nosworthy would have learned much about his weaknesses as a defender.

Sunderland's season was a disaster from start to finish, with the club finishing the season with 15 points - the record lowest points tally in Premier League history at the time.

Roy Keane got the best out of Nosworthy in the Championship

Following the Black Cats' relegation and McCarthy's sacking, the club's form did not pick up until Roy Keane took the managerial job.

Although Nosworthy was not initially fancied by Keane, the Irishman took a gamble on playing the Jamaican at centre-back, and it was one that reaped rewards.

The transformed defender's stature, tackling ability, and positional intelligence allowed him to forge a dynamic partnership with the budding Jonny Evans, who was on loan from Manchester United.

As Sunderland's season grew, so did Nosworthy's confidence, and he showed supporters just what the club saw in him when he impressed for Gillingham.

Having only lost one in 20, the Wearsiders' season culminated with a 5-0 battering of Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, where the away end was in party mode.

Then came the photo that summed up what Nosworthy meant to the supporters. Trilby on, top off, grin etched on his face, the defender locked in with the Sunderland faithful.

Having achieved an instant return to the top flight, Keane was full of praise for the Jamaican, who he molded into a capable centre-back.

"He adjusted to a new position. When I got here, he was not even training with the first team. I was sussing out different players, but when he got his chance, he took it. He was good as gold. Nyron has been as consistent as anybody," he said.

Nyron Nosworthy's career statistics by club - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Gillingham 193 6 0 Sunderland 125 0 2 Sheffield United 51 0 1 Watford 61 2 0 Bristol City 10 1 1 Blackpool 5 0 1 Portsmouth 7 0 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 24 1 0

Nosworthy earned a second bite at the Premier League and notched 29 league appearances to help the Wearsiders achieve survival.

While his stint in the North East fizzled out somewhat, he made a lasting impression on supporters, which is quite something considering his start at the club.

As with many cult heroes, they must endure the tough times before winning over the fans and in doing so, Nosworthy became the ultimate Sunderland cult hero.