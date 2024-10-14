Sunderland have enjoyed an impressive start to life under new boss Regis Le Bris and sit top of the Championship table during the international break, having won 19 points from nine games.

The Black Cats have played some stellar football so far this campaign, as demonstrated by August's emphatic 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Le Bris' men also have the ability to dig deep and yield victory from hard-fought encounters, as shown by recent 1-0 triumphs over fellow promotion candidates Burnley and North East rivals Middlesbrough.

But the Black Cats' most admirable quality is their ability in front of goal, as they have scored 18 this season, more than any other team in the second tier.

Summer signing Wilson Isidor, brought in on loan from Russian Premier League outfit Zenit St Petersburg, has helped his new side's efforts in the final third, with two goals in six Championship appearances.

Wilson Isidor 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 6 Starts 3 Minutes played 286 Goals 2 Assists 0

Isidor could prove to be a Ross Stewart replacement

Former Black Cats striker and star man Ross Stewart left the Stadium of Light to join Southampton during the summer of 2023 and the Wearsiders certainly missed his goalscoring efforts last campaign.

Although winger Jack Clarke, now of Premier League new boys Ipswich Town, scored 15 Championship goals for the Mackems last season, the Stadium of Light outfit did not cope well without the presence of Stewart as a focal point in their attack.

During the 2022/23 season, in which the Black Cats landed a play-off spot, the Scotland international produced a prolific return of 10 goals and three assists in just 13 Championship appearances, while during the 2021/22 season, he spearheaded his side to promotion from League One to the second tier with 24 league goals.

But following Stewart's exit, the club's highest-scoring striker in the Championship last season was Nazariy Rusyn, who scored just two goals in 22 appearances.

However, Isidor's form of late could be early signs that the Black Cats may have finally found their Stewart replacement, as the 24-year-old appears to boast a definite eye for goal.

In fact, Isidor's first goal for Sunderland came during his first-ever start for the club, as Le Bris' men suffered a 2-1 defeat at Watford, who sit sixth in the Championship table.

His goal against the Hornets, therefore, also shows his ability to produce the goods even when his side are not performing at their best, a quality which could prove vital later on in the season.

Isidor subsequently went on to score during a 2-0 victory over Derby County and now has two goals in his last three Championship games.

Furthermore, the Black Cats have the option to make Isidor's move to the Stadium of Light a permanent one next summer, a deal which Le Bris could be keen to pursue if his new striker continues his rich vein of form.

And if the Frenchman can score the goals that fire the Black Cats to a long-awaited Premier League return, then he will have successfully followed in Stewart's footsteps as a striker who has the ability to fire the North East outfit to promotion.

It's an outcome that the Mackems will be desperate for, not least because if Isidor can emulate Stewart's previous success, they may not have to search for a new forward in the transfer market next summer.

Black Cats must strive for a better restart following the international break

Heading into September's international break, Sunderland were the only side in the EFL who boasted a 100% winning record, but when they made their return to Championship action, they suffered a 3-2 defeat to a then-struggling Plymouth Argyle side.

With a slender lead, on goal difference alone, over second-place Sheffield United, the Black Cats will have to produce a better result than that when they face Hull City next Sunday following the October international break.

Perhaps Isidor could inspire Le Bris' men to victory at the MKM Stadium, and further demonstrate that he can be the Black Cats' long-term replacement.