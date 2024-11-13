Although Sunderland are on an eight-match unbeaten streak, they must be ruing the missed opportunities that passed them by last week.

Having secured three straight wins against Hull City, Luton Town and Oxford United, the Black Cats were presented with a run of three favourable fixtures, which they only took three points from.

One of the themes of the Wearsiders' last two games was the inclusion of Aaron Connolly, who started against Preston North End and came off the bench against Coventry City.

While Connolly's presence alone was not to blame for the dropped points, his inclusion came at a cost to Wilson Isidor, who was pushed out to the wing.

Aaron Connolly decision cost Sunderland

Crucial points have been dropped v Preston and Coventry

Isidor led the line for seven straight games prior to the clash with Preston, but was pushed out wide to accommodate for Connolly, who played through the middle.

Against the Lilywhites, Le Bris' men produced very little and, by their own honest admissions, were undeserving of taking anything away from Deepdale.

While the Black Cats walked away from the encounter with a point, the experiment of playing Isidor out wide was one that did not pay off. Furthermore, the decision was one of the reasons the Wearsiders were so toothless in attack.

Of course, Connolly needs time to integrate into the side, and rotation is necessary when there are three games in the space of a week, but it simply did not work.

Le Bris reverted to his preferred front three against Coventry, with Patrick Roberts and Romaine Mundle on the wings and Isidor spearheading the attack. As a result, Sunderland were back to their lethal best, scoring twice in the opening half, with the Frenchman grabbing the second with a fine finish.

With the score at 2-1, Connolly replaced the injured Mundle in a move that forced Isidor out wide. The Irishman failed to take advantage of a glorious opportunity to extend the Wearsiders lead, where Isidor would have fancied his chances.

The Sky Blues clawed their way back to earn a draw, with the score finishing 2-2. If Sunderland had seen out their lead, then the tactical decision may have been forgiven, but it left a bitter taste among supporters.

Related Sunderland AFC must make early January transfer swoop for 24-year-old striker Wilson Isidor has made a great start to life at the Stadium of Light, and the Black Cats should push for a permanent move this winter.

Wilson Isidor must be the main man for Sunderland

He must be a shoo-in for the No.9 role

If Le Bris has learned one thing from the double header, then it must be that the gamble of shifting your star striker out wide to accommodate for a lesser player was costly.

Not only has Isidor scored five goals this season, but his finishing ability has been nothing short of exceptional. Given his nationality, comparisons to Thierry Henry are inevitable due to the Frenchman's physique and deft touch.

When the 24-year-old was moved out wide, he was unable to get into the positions he would have done if he had been playing through the middle. Against Preston, Isidor toiled to drive the ball into dangerous positions, but it felt forced from the wing.

Le Bris must take responsibility for the tactical decision that cost the Black Cats and, as for Connolly, the 24-year-old must be afforded time at the Stadium of Light.

There will be occasions when Eliezer Mayenda and Connolly can be given time on the pitch, but there is a time and a place for such decisions, and against Coventry was not one of them.

Wilson Isidor's 2024/25 Championship statistics - per SofaScore Appearances 12 Starts 9 Goals 5 Expected goals (xG) 3.45 Goal conversion 22% Touches 14.3

The international break will provide the Black Cats' boss with time to reflect on the decisions he made in Sunderland's stretch of three consecutive draws.

On their return to Championship football, the Wearsiders face a daunting triple header of Milwall, West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United in the space of six days. Le Bris will not be able to risk such experiments against such strong opposition.

Every mistake is a learning curve and supporters will forgive the manager with time, but if he gambles again, then he will be in for further criticism.