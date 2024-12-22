Amid an ongoing drought in front of goal, Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has claimed that Wilson Isidor isn't far away from finding the back of the net.

You'd have to go back to early November for Isidor's last goal, which came against Coventry, and after he was afforded a great chance to score in Saturday's 2-1 win against Norwich, but missed, many Sunderland fans are wondering what's happened to the Isidor from earlier in the campaign.

Le Bris isn't too concerned by his dip in form though, and claimed that even whilst he isn't scoring, he still retains the backing of all his Sunderland teammates.

They've been doing a fine job in collecting points without his goals anyway, winning three of their last four games to keep pace with their fellow automatic promotion chasers as we enter a busy festive period which sees Sunderland take on two fellow top-six sides.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris isn't concerned by Wilson Isidor's goal drought

As you'd expect of a manager, Le Bris defended Isidor in the wake of Saturday's clash, pointing to what he brings to the team besides just goals, though he is sure that it won't be long before Isidor hits the back of the net again.

Speaking to the Northern Echo, Le Bris said: "He's really close to scoring again. He didn't score today (Saturday) but I know it will happen very soon.

"He's still very involved in many phases and is very useful for the team. Now it's a question of clinical efficiency.

"These periods for strikers are not unusual. You have to manage it properly.

"He still has his confidence. The dressing room understands what happens with strikers, that sometimes they can't have the clinical efficiency they would like to have.

"But he's still connected with his teammates and it's just a question of time."

Wilson Isidor had an afternoon to forget against Norwich City

With the worst rating of any starter against Norwich according to Sofascore's player rating model, it's safe to say Isidor's performance against the Canaries won't live long in the memory.

Despite the fact he should've scored in the second half, he managed just a paltry 13 touches across the whole afternoon and made just a single successful pass, which does cast some doubt over Le Bris' comment that he's still contributing to the team.

Wilson Isidor 24/25 Championship stats (Fotmob) Appearances 19 Goals 5 xG 5.19 Assists 0 Chances created 11 Touches in opposition box 69

He's got a swift chance to put things right over the festive period with three games in a week, but if he doesn't show that he can halt this downward spiral, Sunderland may be forced to dip into the January market for a forward.

Sunderland will certainly need Isidor to be at his best over these next few games, with clashes against Sheffield United and Blackburn potentially season-defining.