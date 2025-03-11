Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has revealed Black Cats defender Leo Hjelde turned down the opportunity to leave the club during the January transfer window in favour of fighting for his first-team place at the Stadium of Light.

As per a report from the Northern Echo, Le Bris is delighted the 21-year-old defender made this choice, with the Frenchman reiterating Hjelde is a key player for the squad ahead of the final run-in.

Sunderland’s latest 2-1 victory over Cardiff City last Saturday strengthened their grip on the play-off places even further, with the Wearside club going 15 points clear of seventh-placed Bristol City.

Meanwhile, the Black Cats could still be eyeing up a top two push, with only eight points separating themselves and Sheffield United with 10 games remaining of the regular season.

Leo Hjelde's performance vs Cardiff City (FotMob) Minutes played 56' Passing accuracy (%) 88% Duals won 8 Recoveries 3

With this such an important time for the club, Hjelde could be set to play an instrumental role in their rise up the table and be rewarded with his decision to remain at the club at the beginning of the year.

Regis Le Bris reveals Leo Hjelde January transfer decision

As per the Northern Echo, Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris lifted the lid on Leo Hjelde’s future at Sunderland, admitting the defender had a difficult decision to make over whether to stay or go during the January transfer window.

In the end, Hjelde opted to remain with Sunderland, and has been given a chance in the last couple of weeks, starting in victories over Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City.

Prior to those starts, the 21-year-old had only earned 16 minutes of second tier action, but Le Bris intended that he had always planned to utilise the young defender.

Le Bris said: "It was a little bit tough for Leo during the last transfer window because we had this conversation.

"He had opportunities to go out on loan and we talked together, I had to say that I could not promise anything because a long season like this is unpredictable.

"But we felt, and I felt that he was important for the team that he would probably get an opportunity.

"It arose for him a couple of games ago and he showed that he was connected, a good player.”

Le Bris also revealed Hjelde is likely to be used primarily as a central defender, but didn’t rule out playing him at full-back when required.

Le Bris added: "Even if he is not a full-back specifically, he can play this role for us, because in our system we play with wide wingers and our full-backs are more inside to support the triangles.

"For me, it was clear that he could provide this support for the centre back and left back positions.

"He has been really important for us and he deserved this chance. He played well, he has been really important for us."

Leo Hjelde set to play crucial part in Sunderland’s season

Working his way into the team and playing 146 minutes over the last two games, Leo Hjelde could be set for an extended run at the team at such a crucial period of the season.

While Dennis Cerkin is expected to return and make the left-back position his own, Hjelde could slot into central defence to replace Chris Mepham.

The Black Cats may prefer to use such a promising young defender on the books over a loanee who is set to depart at the end of the season, with Hjelde having the potential to offer the club so much value over the coming years.

If Hjelde can develop quickly and contribute to a promotion-winning season, then he could transform into one of the first names on the teamsheet and be such a valued player in red and white in the future.