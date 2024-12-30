Régis Le Bris has offered an update on Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg after he missed the team’s 1-0 loss to Stoke City on Sunday.

The youngster was substituted in the closing stages of the Black Cats’ 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers in their previous clash.

It was reported over the weekend by Alan Nixon that the teenager is facing up to a fortnight on the sidelines with an ankle issue.

Meanwhile, Ian Poveda has also received an update as he continues his recovery to full fitness, with his last appearance for the team coming in October.

Le Bris has cautioned that patience will be needed with Rigg before a timeline can be given on how much time he will miss.

The Frenchman also revealed that it could be another one or two weeks before Poveda is back in action for Sunderland.

“We will have to wait a little bit for Chris,” said Le Bris, via the club’s official Twitter account.

“Maybe a couple of weeks, maybe less, we will have to see.

“For Ian, it was too early to start a game.

“We tested the situation this week, but he probably will have to still need maybe one or two weeks.”

Chris Rigg’s importance to Sunderland

Chris Rigg - Sunderland league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 21 (8) 2 (0) 2024-25 22 (21) 4 (1) As of December 30th

Rigg has proven a very valuable part of Le Bris’ side so far this season, with the 17-year-old playing in 22 of their 24 opening league games.

The midfielder has contributed four goals and one assist with Sunderland in the mix for promotion to the Premier League.

His absence through injury is a blow, with the team losing 1-0 to Stoke on Sunday without him.

Next up for Sunderland is a home clash against second-placed Sheffield United on 1 January in an 8pm kick-off.

Rigg injury is a blow for Sunderland

Rigg being out with an injury is unsurprising, as he has played a lot already this season for someone who is still only 17.

However, his absence is a blow to the team given how well he has performed given his age.

It’s possible this time away from the team will be good for him in the long run, as players at that age need to avoid being overused, as they are not yet durable enough for the tough schedule.

Having Poveda come back into the fold in the next couple of weeks will also be a big boost for Le Bris’ side, and could be what they need to bring a spark back into their push for automatic promotion, which has faltered in recent weeks.