Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has admitted that he may need as many as six signings during the January transfer window for his team to be competitive throughout the 2024/25 campaign.

He made this admission to the Mirror, with the winter window fast approaching.

The Black Cats already have a decent number of options in quite a few positions.

Simon Moore and Blondy Nna Noukeu arrived during the summer to compete with Anthony Patterson for a starting spot - and Nathan Bishop may also be available as a first-team option next season.

At centre-back, Chris Mepham has strengthened this area with his experience and expertise, though he also faces competition for a starting spot, with Dan Ballard and Luke O'Nien forming a decent partnership in the past and others, including Aji Alese, also able to step in.

At full-back, they also have options, though this is an area that they may want to look at in January. The same applies to their central midfield department and their wing area - because they have options - but they may want to improve their strength in depth.

Up top though, they may have found a solution, with Wilson Isidor proving to be a real asset. He will be looking to get himself back on the scoresheet sooner rather than later though, having gone on a mini goal drought, not scoring since their clash against Coventry City.

Regis Le Bris makes Sunderland transfer admission ahead of January

Le Bris' side are currently competitive at the top end of the division, but they have dropped off since the start of November and some January additions could help them compete with the likes of Leeds United and Sheffield United for a top-two place.

Championship table (1st-4th) Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 20 17 42 2 Leeds United 20 22 41 3 Burnley 20 17 38 4 Sunderland 20 14 37 (Table correct as of December 14th, 2024)

He is keen to add around six players to his squad, telling the Mirror: "We are still dominant in many environments - Millwall, Sheffield, at home twice and created lots of chances. The foundations are still strong.

"Football is unpredictable and the difficult bit is the final third. We have worked on that more in training, to be more creative and refine the game model.

"We are achieving things collectively, not as individuals. We need depth in the squad. To be competitive we need six players who can come in or on the bench."

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus should look to invest in January

The Black Cats probably need a bit more experience and more legs as well.

If they are to be consistent, that experience in the dressing room could really pay dividends.

They also need the physical ability to maintain their promotion push too - and having more depth could allow them to be relentless in games.

If they can be relentless, that should allow them to secure a top-six place.

Securing a place in the top six probably has to be their main aim - because it still puts them in the mix for promotion at the end of the season.