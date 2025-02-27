Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has revealed that the Black Cats will be without the services of midfielder Enzo Le Fee for the next "four to six weeks".

Le Fee moved to the Stadium of Light on loan from Serie A giants Roma during the January transfer window, while the Black Cats have an option to buy his services, which becomes mandatory if they win promotion to the Premier League, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

The Championship promotion chasers have already reaped the benefits of the Roma man's services, as he has notched one goal and one assist in eight second-tier outings.

But during his most recent league appearance, which came during last Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Hull City, Le Fee had to be withdrawn from the action at half-time due to a hamstring issue.

Black Cats defender Dan Ballard also had to be removed from the field of play at the Stadium of Light last weekend due to a hamstring injury.

Sunderland boss Le Bris reveals Le Fee injury timescale

Roker Report claimed earlier in the week that mercurial Frenchman Le Fee would be out for around six weeks due to the hamstring injury he picked up, and that appears to have been accurate information.

When asked by BBC Radio Newcastle to give a timescale of the injuries suffered by Le Fee and Ballard, Le Bris revealed: "Probably a little bit less for Enzo, probably around four to six weeks.

"And probably six to eight for Dan."

Despite such setbacks, the Black Cats boss remains relatively upbeat, saying: "We did well at Leeds (during a 2-1 defeat on February 17).

"It wasn't our best against Hull, but we could have won.

"It is important to manage the squad and finish the season with momentum.

"We have many injuries and suspensions, but we have an opportunity (to win promotion).

"This stage of the season is tough for everyone, it is normal to have fatigue.

"Sometimes, even if you are tired, you have to sustain the level.

"The league is always tough.

"If you want to play at the top level, there are challenges.

"We have lost two games, it is not a crisis, we've lost only six all season.

"When it happens, it is new, but we have to trust our game and find the good energy to finish the season."

Enzo Le Fee injury could negatively affect Sunderland's performances in the next few weeks

Black Cats boss Le Bris is right to remain optimistic to an extent, due to the fact that his side sit fourth in the Championship table with just 12 games remaining, and appear on course to land a play-off spot.

Championship standings Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds 34 50 75 2 Sheffield Utd 34 22 70 3 Burnley 34 34 68 4 Sunderland 34 19 62 5 West Brom 34 13 51 6 Blackburn 34 5 51

Despite consecutive defeats to Leeds and Hull, Le Bris' men still have an outside chance of achieving automatic promotion, as they are eight points adrift of second-place Sheffield United.

However, Le Fee's relatively lengthy injury setback will undoubtedly come as a blow to Sunderland's hopes of achieving a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

The man on loan from Roma put in a superb performance earlier this month, when the Black Cats emerged as 3-2 victors over local rivals Middlesbrough, and assisted Wilson Isidor's goal that night.

Le Fee subsequently went on to score a goal of his own during a recent 2-0 triumph over Luton Town, so he has already proven his match-winning abilities on Wearside.

However, such talent is something the Black Cats will now have to go without amid their attempts to navigate the business end of the campaign, although a potential positive is that an international break comes later on in the month of March, so that gives the midfielder extra time to get up to speed before returning at the end of next month or in April.