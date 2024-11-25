Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has revealed that Dennis Cirkin is unlikely to feature during the Black Cats' clash with West Bromwich Albion in the Championship on Tuesday night.

The Black Cats are on a nine-game unbeaten run, although they have dropped potentially important points with four consecutive draws, predominantly with sides in the lower echelons of the second tier table.

On Saturday afternoon, Le Bris' men went 1-0 up at Millwall through an Aaron Connolly strike in the 10th minute, but they were unable to double their lead, and paid the price when Femi Azeez scored the Lions' equaliser in injury time.

The Black Cats will be searching for their first win in a month when they host play-off hopefuls West Brom on Tuesday night, but they will likely have to do it without left-back Cirkin.

Le Bris makes Cirkin, West Brom admission

Cirkin missed out on the action on Saturday afternoon when the North East outfit drew 1-1 with the eighth-place Lions, courtesy of a broken wrist which required surgery.

He last featured for the Black Cats during their 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light with Coventry City, and scored the goal which had put his side 2-0 up before they were pegged back by the determined Sky Blues.

But during his press conference on Monday afternoon, Le Bris revealed that Cirkin will likely remain on the sidelines during the Baggies' visit to the North East.

When asked about when Cirkin might return to action, he said: "Probably not tomorrow.

"We have to see how he feels when he trains, so we have to wait a little bit."

But more positively, Le Bris said that his full-back's surgery went smoothly: "Yeah, he had no problems."

Black Cats will miss Cirkin during West Brom clash

While the Black Cats faithful will be pleased to hear that Cirkin's injury is seemingly not a long-term one, they may be concerned about facing the Baggies without their first-choice left-back.

Only Middlesbrough ace Finn Azaz has produced more assists in the second tier this campaign than West Brom right-winger Tom Fellows' six.

The prospect of witnessing their side deal with the tricky Fellows without Cirkin is not one which will make anyone associated with the Black Cats feel at ease.

During the 22-year-old's absence at Millwall on Saturday, Ajibola Alese made just his fourth appearance of the campaign, while his fifth looks set to come against one of the best widemen in the Championship.

Dennis Cirkin 2024/15 Championship stats Appearances 15 Starts 15 Tackles won 28 Duels won 114 Aerial duels won 25 Pass accuracy % 75.7 Chances created 9 Assists 1 Goals 2

In terms of defensive attributes, Cirkin boasts big boots to fill, as he has won 28 tackles, 114 duels and 25 aerial duels according to FotMob, in addition to making 27 interceptions and 51 recoveries.

Furthermore, Le Bris will miss more than just his regular left-back's defensive ability, as he has notched two goals and one assist in the league this season, which epitomises his class in the final third.

Amid the seemingly unrelenting form of Leeds United, who eclipsed the Black Cats' top of the league status with a win at Swansea City on Sunday, coupled with Sheffield United's current run of four wins in five, the men from the Stadium of Light could really do with getting back to winning ways on Tuesday night.

But their chances of doing that may be easier said than done, amid the likely absence of Cirkin, who has consistently performed well for his side this term.