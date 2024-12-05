As the January transfer window approaches, reinforcements will be on managers' minds while they devise their Christmas wish lists.

Regis Le Bris is certainly one of those managers and the Frenchman made a subtle hint to Sunderland's chairman, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, in the aftermath of their defeat to Sheffield United.

In his own honest words, the Black Cats boss stated that there is currently a "large gap" between the core members of his squad and the younger players.

Such a statement suggests that Le Bris is hopeful of January additions, with the club in a difficult period in terms of form, injuries and suspensions.

Sunderland's recent Championship form compared to season statistics - per SoccerSTATS Statistics Season Last six matches Difference Points per game (PPG) 1.83 0.83 - 1.0 Average goals scored 1.44 0.50 - 0.94 Average goals conceded 0.72 0.66 - 0.06

Regis Le Bris highlights the gap in quality within his Sunderland squad

There is no doubting that Sunderland possess some of the best young players in English football. In their first team, they have developed the likes of Chris Rigg and Anthony Patterson into quality Championship players, while Jobe Bellingham has progressed into a player above his standing.

Beyond their first team, Tommy Watson has started to make an impact, with his best showing coming against the Blades last week.

However, with the pile up of suspensions and injuries of first team players becoming untenable, Le Bris has suggested that the young players are significantly behind their seniors.

“We have many young players, and as I have been saying on a number of occasions, we have young players who are talented, but who need minutes and experiences,” Le Bris told the Northern Echo.

“The (gap) between the core and these young players, who need experiences, is quite large. I am sure they will be good players in the future – maybe three months, maybe six months, we don’t know.

“This is our identity, and we have to take that into account. For the coaches and the players, yes, we can be frustrated about some elements, but we have to manage it effectively.”

Regis Le Bris and Sunderland's mini-crisis analysed

The timing of the former Lorient manager's words feels convenient, considering the January window is on the horizon. Yes, Sunderland had been defeated for the first time in 11 games, but this felt like a signal to Louis-Dreyfus.

The Black Cats endured two painful draws prior to the loss to Chris Wilder's men, with the Wearsiders giving away leads to Coventry City and Millwall, which proved costly.

During their run of six games without a win, Le Bris had to utilise his squad due to injuries and suspensions to several key figures. Jobe Bellingham, Dennis Cirkin and Romaine Mundle were all missed, but they make up a handful of absentees.

In recent weeks, Tommy Watson, Milan Aleksic and even Adil Aouchiche, who had not played in three months, benefited from minutes. However, they have struggled to make the same impact as Sunderland's regulars.

With Mundle and Alan Browne facing lengthy spells on the sidelines, Le Bris is clearly aware that Sunderland need to invest if they are to sustain a promotion challenge.

Where Sunderland should invest in the January transfer window

These are testing times for Sunderland, and it is clear that Le Bris does not want more young acquisitions in his youth-heavy ranks.

Central-midfield is an area where the Wearsiders could do with more quality, particularly in the defensive role that Dan Neil has been occupying this season.

The Black Cats' captain has been a shadow of his former self, and would benefit from the occasional rotation. However, there are no options Le Bris currently trusts.

Aleksic is the only fit replacement available and Le Bris has spoken of his desire to integrate the Serbian in, rather than burden him with the responsibility of starting. Furthermore, Browne will be on the sidelines for the foreseeable future, while Salis Abdul Samed is yet to feature since his August loan move.

Another position where the Wearsiders are short is on the wings. Mundle has been Sunderland's best winger, but like Brown, remains injured for some time. As for Patrick Roberts, he has failed to sustain his early season form.

The emergence of Watson has been timely, but starting the 18-year-old every match does not feel like the answer, especially as he has been lacking in consistency.

Wilson Isidor has occasionally been shifted out wide, but Sunderland's top scorer has to play through the middle if the Black Cats are to be their deadliest.

Although Le Bris' telling words are ones of frustration, there lies a truth within the message he is trying to get across to Louis-Dreyfus.

Sunderland's young squad has been exposed in recent weeks and their performance levels have not been what they were when they had the luxury of a fully fit squad.

Whether Louis-Dreyfus will act on the Frenchman's words remains to be seen, but he might just have to if the club are to keep pace with the leading pack.