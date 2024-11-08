Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has revealed that goalkeeper Anthony Patterson will miss Saturday's fixture against Coventry City as it's come too early for him in his recovery from injury.

Patterson has missed the Black Cats' last three fixtures after suffering a knock in their win over Luton Town at the end of October, and he will miss Saturday's visit from the Sky Blues, their last fixture prior to the international break.

Simon Moore, who joined Sunderland on a free transfer from Coventry in the summer, will start against his former side, who are currently managerless after the recent sacking of Mark Robins.

While the game against the Sky Blues will come too early for Patterson, Le Bris is hopeful that he'll be back between the sticks when they travel to Millwall on the 23rd November, their first fixture after the international break.

Regis Le Bris reveals Anthony Patterson will miss Coventry City clash

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's game, Sunderland boss Le Bris said that Patterson will not be available to play against Coventry, but was full of praise for Moore, who has done an excellent job in his absence.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Le Bris said: "Anthony won't be available, we hope he will be back for Millwall because he will have two weeks to recover.

"I'm very happy for Simon, he has done very well. He's a top professional with a top attitude, because he trains so well every day. He is ready when the opportunity comes. It is good for him and us as a team."

Moore has kept three clean sheets in his three games this season, an impressive stat which shows that he's excellent cover for Patterson, but news that Sunderland's first choice shot-stopper will return soon will be a boost to everybody at the club.

The 24-year-old has developed a reputation as being one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship in recent seasons, and was reportedly subject to interest from Premier League sides Arsenal and Liverpool previously, meaning Le Bris will want him back fit and available for their trip to Millwall after the international break.

Coventry City game provides Sunderland with a chance to get back to winning ways

Sunderland are still top of the Championship after an excellent start to the campaign, but they've drawn their last two games against QPR and Preston 0-0.

Championship table Position Club P GD Pts 1. Sunderland 14 14 30 2. Sheffield United 14 11 28 3. Leeds United 14 13 26 4. Burnley 14 11 24 5. West Brom 14 6 22 6. Millwall 14 5 22

Dropping points against sides in the lower echelons of the table is far from ideal for a side who are challenging for the title, but a managerless Coventry City side coming to the Stadium of Light should be a perfect chance to seal three points.

The Sky Blues will be led by interim boss Rhys Carr on Saturday, and it'll be interesting to see how the players respond after Robins was sacked after seven-and-half years at the helm.

Given everything that has gone on at Coventry in recent days, Le Bris will be targeting a win here, and will hope that Patterson's absence through injury doesn't come back to haunt them.