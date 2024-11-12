Sunderland and the FA have agreed on a decision to pull 17-year-old Chris Rigg from the England under-18s squad for this international break, in what will be a boost for the Black Cats.

We're coming up to what is usually the busiest month of the year in the footballing calendar: December. Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday is going to become a regular schedule for teams across the country over this winter period, which is not good news for the likes of Sunderland, whose squad is currently reeling.

Regis Le Bris and his staff have been dealing with injury issues that have been suffered by key starting XI regulars, such as Anthony Patterson, Dan Ballard and Aji Alese. Those three are expected to return to action after the current international break, and they should also have Rigg, who should be feeling much more fresh upon Sunderland's return to action.

Chris Rigg pulled from England under-18s squad

A joint decision has been made by the Black Cats and the Three Lions to give Rigg, 17, some time off over the next couple of weeks. The Sunderland Echo has reported that the consideration of the young player's welfare played a big part in the verdict.

Sunderland's star academy product, who has been linked with moves to a number of Premier League clubs after he signed a new deal with the Wearsiders this summer, has already played 15 games this season - way more than the average 17-year-old would at this level.

Chris Rigg's 24/25 minutes (Championship) Apps 14 Starts 13 Total minutes 1086 Minutes per game 78 Source: Sofascore - correct as of 12/11/24

The only Championship game that Rigg hasn't been involved in this season was the trip to Loftus Road to face Queens Park Rangers. The teenager suffered from pains in his chest before the game, and was therefore omitted from the matchday squad. He ended up getting the all-clear after tests revealed no issues with him.

Rigg is said to be happy with the decision, as per the Echo.

At a time when their squad is stretched, Sunderland will be pleased to have a freshened Rigg available for a tough run of fixtures after the international break.

The club's most recent match versus Coventry City led to a lot of casualties. Both Alan Browne and Romaine Mundle are considered to be serious doubts the Lions game towards the end of the month after they picked up knocks in quick succession, forcing them to be withdrawn from the 2-2 stalemate against the Sky Blues.

On top of those fresh injury worries, Le Bris is also having to contend with a number of suspensions. Jobe Bellingham, Trai Hume and Patrick Roberts will also miss the trip to The Den.

The match will be the last of a three-game suspension for Bellingham, who received a straight red card against QPR for a challenge on Zan Celar. Roberts and Hume, on the other hand, picked up their fifth yellow cards of the season, handing them a one-game suspension each, and therefore ruling them out of the Millwall contest.

Chris Rigg, England decision is definitely the right one

There is rightfully much more concern around player welfare and health in the modern game. The amount of minutes at a high intensity that they are playing, compared to previous generations, has gone up, especially for younger players.

It never used to be the norm to see 17 and 18-year-olds playing regularly for their club; now, it is.

Rigg is still developing; he won't be done growing for, potentially, another three-to-four years. Putting him under too much physical stress at this age could have serious negative consequences, making this decision made by his club and country the right one.